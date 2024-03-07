Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sachin Tendulkar, Ram Charan and Akshay Kumar dance to 'Naatu Naatu' at ISPL Opening (WATCH)

    The Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL) witnessed a dazzling spectacle as Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya, Sachin Tendulkar, and Boman Irani joined forces to dance to the Oscar-winning track "Naatu Naatu" from RRR at the league's grand opening in Mumbai.

    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 3:10 PM IST

    On the grand inaugural day of the Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL) in Mumbai, Ram Charan orchestrated a dance extravaganza featuring renowned celebrities from various domains grooving to the Oscar-winning track "Naatu Naatu" from the blockbuster film RRR. A captivating video shared by a paparazzo account captured the moment when a stellar lineup, including Telugu superstar Ram Charan, Tamil icon Suriya, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and actor Boman Irani, took the stage at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

    The ISPL, a unique celebrity cricket league, witnessed Akshay Kumar as the owner of Srinagar Ke Veer, Ram Charan steering Falcon Risers Hyderabad, and Suriya holding the ownership of the Chennai team. The viral video of their synchronised dance performance has been taking the internet by storm.

    Notably, just last week, the trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan captivated audiences with their dance rendition of Naatu Naatu at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding sangeet. The Khans, dressed in kurtas, not only nailed the iconic hook step of the RRR song but also incorporated memorable steps from their own hit songs, creating a spectacular visual treat for the audience.

    Also Read: IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Sarfaraz Khan's appeal to Rohit Sharma goes unanswered, resulting in a lost opportunity

