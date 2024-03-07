IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Sarfaraz Khan's appeal to Rohit Sharma goes unanswered, resulting in a lost opportunity

Rohit Sharma's decision to ignore Sarfaraz Khan's plea for a review took center stage, only to later unfold as a choice that proved correct. Despite Zak Crawley clearly nicking the ball, Captain Rohit Sharma opted against the review, instead trusting the judgment of Dhruv Jurel. A few balls later, there was another appeal and this time Jurel was convinced but Sarfaraz wasn't, as it turned out on both occasions Sarfaraz Khan was right.

Rohit Sharma and Sarfaraz Khan found themselves in a light-hearted moment when the Indian captain chose to dismiss the youngster's suggestion for a DRS review immediately after the game resumed in Dharamsala following the lunch break. This incident unfolded during the 26th over, bowled by Kuldeep Yadav, who had taken the wicket of Ollie Pope just before the lunch interval. The spinner was delivering to Zak Crawley, who continued his impressive batting form by reaching another half-century.

As Crawley stood at 61, Kuldeep sent down a flighted delivery down the leg side. Despite attempting a glance, the ball rebounded off Dhruv Jurel's gloves and landed directly into Sarfaraz's hands, who had moved from short leg to complete the catch. Convinced that Crawley had nicked the ball, the young player fervently urged Rohit to opt for a review. However, the Indian captain sought the opinion of Jurel, who expressed uncertainty about the dismissal.

Ultimately, Rohit chose not to go for the DRS, only to later discover that it was an incorrect decision. Ultra-edge technology revealed a clear edge off Crawley's bat, leading to laughter shared between Sarfaraz and Rohit. Acknowledging his error, Rohit complimented the youngster on his observation.