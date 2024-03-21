Crew actor Kareena Kapoor feels younger son Jeh is more like her; Taimur has Saif's sense of humor

Kareena Kapoor Khan discusses her sons' personalities in a recent interview, highlighting Taimur's humor and Jeh's mischief. She gears up for 'Crew' release and future projects including 'Singham Again'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, star of the upcoming movie 'Crew', shared insights about her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, in a recent interview. The actress, alongside co-stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu, discussed her children's personalities and her forthcoming projects.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have been notably open about their kids' presence in the media, with Taimur and Jehangir often photographed by paparazzi. Kareena disclosed that while Jeh resembles her physically, he inherits Saif's mischievousness, while Taimur possesses his father's sense of humor but is more reserved, akin to Saif's demeanor. She remarked, "Jeh just looks like me but he has Saif's naughtiness and Tim has Saif's sense of humor but he's a bit more reserved. Like he doesn't like being clicked, more like his father. Jeh's more like me. I mean in terms of look and a little more vibe, but his naughtiness comes from Saif."

Kareena Kapoor Khan's recent ventures include her debut in the OTT space with the mystery film 'Jaane Jaan' in 2023, and the crime thriller 'The Buckingham Murders', which garnered acclaim at film festivals and is awaiting public release.

In 'Crew', Kareena portrays a lively air hostess, promising a blend of comedy and family entertainment. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, the film co-stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu, and is set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024. The trailer unveiled Kareena's glamorous persona, showcasing her delivery of witty jokes with flair.

Additionally, Kareena is slated to appear in Rohit Shetty's cop universe film 'Singham Again', featuring a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, among others.