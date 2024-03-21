Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Crew actor Kareena Kapoor feels younger son Jeh is more like her; Taimur has Saif's sense of humor

    Kareena Kapoor Khan discusses her sons' personalities in a recent interview, highlighting Taimur's humor and Jeh's mischief. She gears up for 'Crew' release and future projects including 'Singham Again'

    Crew actor Kareena Kapoor feels younger son Jeh is more like her; Taimur has Saif's sense of humor ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 6:47 PM IST

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, star of the upcoming movie 'Crew', shared insights about her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, in a recent interview. The actress, alongside co-stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu, discussed her children's personalities and her forthcoming projects.

    Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have been notably open about their kids' presence in the media, with Taimur and Jehangir often photographed by paparazzi. Kareena disclosed that while Jeh resembles her physically, he inherits Saif's mischievousness, while Taimur possesses his father's sense of humor but is more reserved, akin to Saif's demeanor. She remarked, "Jeh just looks like me but he has Saif's naughtiness and Tim has Saif's sense of humor but he's a bit more reserved. Like he doesn't like being clicked, more like his father. Jeh's more like me. I mean in terms of look and a little more vibe, but his naughtiness comes from Saif."

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's recent ventures include her debut in the OTT space with the mystery film 'Jaane Jaan' in 2023, and the crime thriller 'The Buckingham Murders', which garnered acclaim at film festivals and is awaiting public release.

    In 'Crew', Kareena portrays a lively air hostess, promising a blend of comedy and family entertainment. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, the film co-stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu, and is set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024. The trailer unveiled Kareena's glamorous persona, showcasing her delivery of witty jokes with flair.

    ALSO READ: Prithviraj reflects on his 16-year journey with 'Aadujeevitham' as Blessy emerges as highest-paid filmmaker

    Additionally, Kareena is slated to appear in Rohit Shetty's cop universe film 'Singham Again', featuring a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, among others.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 6:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna shares update from Andhra Pradesh's Yaganti temple [PHOTO] ATG

    Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna shares update from Andhra Pradesh's Yaganti temple [PHOTO]

    Vishvambhara Trisha Krishnan meets Chiranjeevi, MM Keeravani for socio-fantasy movie NIR

    Vishvambhara: Trisha Krishnan meets Chiranjeevi, MM Keeravani for socio-fantasy movie

    Prithviraj reflects on his 16-year journey with 'Aadujeevitham' as Blessy emerges as highest-paid filmmaker NIR

    Prithviraj reflects on his 16-year journey with 'Aadujeevitham' as Blessy emerges as highest-paid filmmaker

    Uorfi Javed shares fan moment with Shah Rukh Khan; calls him 'favourite' person ATG

    Uorfi Javed shares fan moment with Shah Rukh Khan; calls him 'favourite' person

    Kanguva Suriya's film receives 'A' certificate due to violent content RBA

    'Kanguva': Suriya's film receives 'A' certificate due to violent content

    Recent Stories

    ECI makes public details of electoral bonds submitted by SBI; here's how to access it gcw

    BREAKING: ECI makes public details of electoral bonds submitted by SBI; here's how to access it

    IPL 2024: 'No Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit as skippers...' Fans left emotional after MSD relinquishes CSK captaincy snt

    IPL 2024: 'No Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit as skippers...' Fans left emotional after MSD relinquishes CSK captaincy

    Kerala: Lesbian couple from Malappuram moves HC against conversion therapy by parents anr

    Kerala: Lesbian couple moves HC over conversion therapy by parents

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP releases 3rd list of candidates, Annamalai to contest from Coimbatore; Full list gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP names ex-Governor Soundarajan, L Murugan, Annamalai in 3rd list; SEE FULL LIST

    Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna shares update from Andhra Pradesh's Yaganti temple [PHOTO] ATG

    Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna shares update from Andhra Pradesh's Yaganti temple [PHOTO]

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon