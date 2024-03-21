Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Prithviraj reflects on his 16-year journey with 'Aadujeevitham' as Blessy emerges as highest-paid filmmaker

    Prithviraj Sukumaran shares his experiences and thoughts on the enduring journey with 'Aadujeevitham', shedding light on director Blessy's unwavering dedication and his own transformative process for the role-- by Niranjana Ms

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 3:39 PM IST

    Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran recently engaged in an exclusive conversation, providing insights into his remarkable journey with the highly anticipated film 'Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life'. Opening up about his involvement dating back to 2008, Prithviraj described the project as more than just a cinematic experience but rather an integral part of his life.

    "At the heart of it, this film has been a constant amidst the various stages of evolution in my personal and professional life," Sukumaran expressed, acknowledging the significant span of 16 years dedicated to the project. From his initial agreement to his imminent release in 2024, the journey has been profound and transformative.

    Reflecting on the early days when he committed to the film with director Blessy, Sukumaran highlighted the profound changes he has undergone since then. "When I first signed up for this project, I was at a different phase in my life—single, yet to experience fatherhood, and far from venturing into production and direction," he recalled. Despite the multitude of changes, the film remained a constant, shaping his journey in unexpected ways.

    Prithviraj emphasized the significance of the film's release, not only for himself but for the entire team involved. He praised director Blessy's steadfast dedication to the project, noting his remarkable decision to invest significant time and effort despite his established reputation in the industry.

    He also lauded Blessy's unwavering commitment to his vision, acknowledging the director's stature as one of the highest-paid filmmakers at the time of the project's inception. "Blessy's decision to devote himself to 'Aadujeevitham' exemplifies absolute dedication to one's vision," Prithviraj remarked, acknowledging the rarity of such commitment in the industry.

    Discussing his physical transformation for the role, Prithviraj detailed the rigorous process he underwent, including fasting for extended periods. Despite the challenges, he embraced the opportunity for personal growth and immersion into his character.

    Prithviraj teased his role in the upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', expressing excitement for the project and praising director Ali Abbas Zafar's vision.
    As 'Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life' prepares for its release on March 28, followed by 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' on April 10, 2024.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2024, 3:39 PM IST
