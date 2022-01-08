  • Facebook
    Covid-19 surge: Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tests positive; actor Sathyaraj admitted to hospital

    Madhukar Bhandarkar tweeted on Saturday afternoon announcing that he has contracted Covid-19. On the other hand, actor Sathyaraj (Baahubali’s Kattappa) has also been hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 8, 2022, 2:09 PM IST
    The increasing number of Covid-19 cases in India, especially Maharashtra, has become a rising concern for the health officials, especially with the new variant - Omicron. The virus has taken many people under its grip. People from the film fraternity have also hugely reported testing positive for Covid-19. The most recent positive reports are that of superstar Mahesh Babu, singer Sonu Nigam, music composer Vishal Dadlani, actor John Abraham, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor, and the list continues.

    One more celebrity from the film fraternity has come under the grip of Covid-19. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, on Saturday, announced, that he has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. He took to Twitter to say that he has contracted the deadly virus and had isolated himself.

    The ‘Fashion’ director, Madhur Bhandarkar, urged all those who came in contact with him recently, to undergo the test. At the same time, he also requested everyone to be cautious of the virus and follow Covid-19 protocols.

    Meanwhile, actor Sathyaraj who is famous for playing the role of ‘Kattappa’ in SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali’ has also been tested positive. The actor has reportedly been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday and is presently undergoing treatment.

    ALSO READ: Vishal Dadlani pens an emotional note after father passes away at 79; says he feels ‘completely lost’

    Recently, music composer Vishal Dadlani tested positive for Covid-19. Unfortunately, while Vishal was in isolation, his father, Moti Dadlani (79), passed away. He was admitted to a private hospital where he underwent surgery. However, the surgery went wrong, and Moti Dadlani succumbed to it, after being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for nearly three to four days.

    On Friday, Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar was also tested positive for the same. Given the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, there are many from the different film industries who are contracting the virus. However, thankfully, most of them have reported mild symptoms and are undergoing treatment at home in isolation.

    ALSO READ: Superstar Mahesh Babu comes under the grip of Covid-19; actor tests positive with mild symptoms

