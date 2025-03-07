Country music star Clay Walker to bring randy Travis’ life to screen in upcoming biographical film; Read on

Clay Walker will portray country music legend Randy Travis in the upcoming biopic Forever and Ever, Amen, directed by Andrew Hyatt, celebrating Travis's remarkable career and life.

Country music star Clay Walker to bring randy Travis' life to screen in upcoming biographical film; Read on NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 7, 2025, 8:25 AM IST

The biopic about the life of country music legend Randy Travis is currently in the works. The country star Clay Walker is set to play the role of the music icon in the biopic titled 'Forever and Ever, Amen', reported Deadline.

'The Last Light' fame filmmaker Andrew Hyatt will direct the Randy Travis biopic. The biopic was announced on Wednesday night at the Grand Ole Opry music venue in Nashville, Tennessee.

The event included performances by Travis's friends, including country star Clay Walker, Collin Raye, Lady A, James Dupre and more.

As per the outlet, the makers have established that Travis will be played by three actors of different ages. Walker will play Travis in his 40s and 50s and executive produce alongside Travis and his wife, Mary Travis.

Travis is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame with 23 No. 1 worldwide hits, seven Grammy Awards, 11 ACM Awards, 10 American Music Awards and five CMA Awards, Deadline reported.

The film's titular song, "Forever and Ever, Amen", earned CMA Awards as Single and Album of the Year when it debuted in 1987.

Unfortunately, Travis suffered a debilitating stroke about 12 years ago. Despite this, he continues to release original music with the aid of technology.

At the musical event in Grand Ole Opry, Walker concluded the night by performing "Forever and Ever, Amen", which included a special "amen" from Travis at the end, reported the outlet.

He also sang his own hits before reintroducing Travis and his wife to make the announcement of the movie in development.

Clay Walker is known for chartbuster songs like, 'What's It To You, 'Live Until I Die', 'Dreaming With My Eyes Open, 'If I Could Make A Living' and 'Rumour Has It. (ANI)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Anupam Kher offers heartfelt prayers at Ganga Ghat with mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher [WATCH] NTI

Anupam Kher offers heartfelt prayers at Ganga Ghat with mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher [WATCH]

Kanye West's Ex reveals shocking truth: Rapper forced Kim Kardashian to dress naked like Bianca Censori MEG

Kanye West's Ex reveals shocking truth: Rapper forced Kim Kardashian to dress naked like Bianca Censori

Alia Bhatt hints on baby plans with Ranbir Kapoor: 'We named Raha to go well with her brother's name' MEG

Alia Bhatt hints on baby plans with Ranbir Kapoor: 'We named Raha to go well with her brother's name'

Friends to Modern Family: 5 weekend binge-worthy sitcoms to shape yourself MEG

Friends to Modern Family: 5 weekend binge-worthy sitcoms to shape yourself

WWE: 5 Subtle Hints That Foreshadowed John Cena Historic Heel Turn

WWE: 5 Subtle Hints That Foreshadowed John Cena’s Historic Heel Turn

Recent Stories

Career Guide: How to choose the right MBA programme: Full-time, Part-time, or Executive MBA? iwh

Career Guide: How to choose the right MBA programme: Full-time, Part-time, or Executive MBA?

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Who is helping her? Is is syndicate? DRI claims 'threat to national security' shk

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Who is helping her? Is is syndicate? DRI claims 'threat to national security'

Bigg Boss Kannada fame Ranjith gets engaged to his sweetheart Manasa Gowda - Photos inside NTI

Bigg Boss Kannada fame Ranjith gets engaged to his sweetheart Manasa Gowda – Photos inside

EPF withdrawal made easy: Get your PF money via UPI apps like GPay, PhonePe AJR

EPF withdrawal made easy: Get your PF money via UPI apps like GPay, PhonePe

THIS actor got married at 70 for the fourth time to 29 years younger woman; Read on NTI

THIS actor got married at 70 for the fourth time to 29 years younger woman; Read on

Recent Videos

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon