Varshini cried to Mukesh, complaining that nobody in the house spoke up when she was called a characterless person. After things cooled down, Ram Prasad, Mukesh, Trigun, and Vamsi competed for the final captaincy contender spot. Ram Prasad won this task. Finally, the main captaincy task happened. Contenders RK, Ram Prasad, Sudheer, Naresh, Shiva Kumar, Debjani, and Aman participated. One person got eliminated after each round. Debjani and RK remained at the end. The other housemates supported Debjani, helping her win. With this, Debjani grabbed the chance to be the last captain.