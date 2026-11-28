Surat Police release awareness video on hidden signs of drug abuse amongst youth like rolled notes and glass tubes. Those who discover such items in their family are urged to contact law enforcement for counselling and rehabilitation assistance.

Surat Police today issued an urgent alert for public safety, asking parents and guardians to check everyday household items that may be hiding illegal drug use by teenagers. Everyday objects like rolled currency notes, empty glass tubes, and bright stickers could signal a hidden struggle with narcotics.

Surat City Police Commissioner’s office’s official X account released an awareness video designed to expose these disguises, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Operations Group) Rajdeep Singh Nakum. He talked about how teens turn common items into tools to consume illegal drugs.

Recognising the Subtle Everyday Paraphernalia

Rolled bank notes, glass tubes and colourful stickers may look harmless on a study desk. But law enforcement officials say the same items are often used by young people to carry or ingest illicit drugs. Officers want parents to be aware of these subtle warning signs early on.

It can be the difference in noticing small shifts in a teen’s living space. The Special Operations Group wants families to be able to detect the signs of abuse early on, to prevent serious addiction before it destroys lives.

What to look for in a parent

The official advice at the moment is that families should be on the lookout for 8 key items. Police said teenagers often use rolled bank notes and hard plastic rectangular cards to crush and arrange powdered narcotics.

In addition, the small empty glass tubes and pills of many colors require immediate attention. Plus, glittery round or star-shaped stickers can be clever disguises for synthetic hallucinogens such as LSD blotter paper.

Where Items Can Be Found

The first clues are usually found in trash cans, private bedrooms and hidden corners of the house. Police urge caregivers to stay alert and check for wrappers or paraphernalia discarded in hidden spots.

Acting early saves lives. Small unnoticed objects often hide big dangerous habits.