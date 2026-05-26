Renowned dancer Sonal Mansingh slammed Ananya Panday's Bharatanatyam fusion in 'Chand Mera Dil', calling it "absolute trash". She stated it wasn't a real performance, disrespected cultural heritage, and was part of a "degeneration" in Hindi cinema.

Renowned Bharatanatyam and Odissi dance exponent Sonal Mansingh has strongly criticised actor Ananya Panday over her Bharatanatyam fusion performance in 'Chand Mera Dil', calling it "absolute trash" and "unacceptable".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI amid the ongoing backlash surrounding the performance, Mansingh said the act could not even be described as a proper performance. "I won't even call it a performance. I'm sorry. If you can say that Sonal Mansingh performs and Ananya Panday also performs, we can't say that," she said.

A clip from the film has gone viral online, showing Ananya Panday's character performing Bharatanatyam while co-star Lakshya watches in admiration. The film seemingly intended the sequence to present a modern twist, it has sparked a heated debate on social media, with users flooding the internet with memes and detailed critiques. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies) Ananya has been receiving severe backlash over her Bharatanatyam fusion performance in 'Chand Mera Dil'.

'Degeneration of minds in Hindi films'

Sonal Mansingh also rejected claims that the performance represented Bharatanatyam or even a legitimate fusion interpretation of the classical dance form. "This is not Bharatanatyam, of course not, whatever so-called movement, swinging out and in and all that. I don't understand," she said.

The Padma Vibhushan awardee expressed concern over what she termed the "degeneration" of creative sensibilities in Hindi cinema and accused filmmakers of disrespecting India's cultural heritage. "In our country, we ourselves are responsible, whether it is a Hindi film or a Bollywood. I was just watching a dance of Kamala Lakshman from Raj Kapoor's 'Chori Chori'. It's unbelievable. People such as Raj Kapoor and others were inviting proper dancers to perform those so-called item numbers," she said.

The legendary dancer also referenced celebrated dancers and actors such as Padmini, Waheeda Rehman, Vyjayanthimala, and Sandhya and their contributions to Indian cinema. "What has happened now is this absolute degeneration of the minds that work in our Hindi films. This is so sad that they are disrespecting... something that is so significant and just throwing it like that. They are playing with tradition," she said.

She further said that such portrayals undermine India's rich artistic heritage. "Without our traditions and the heritage that we have, such a rich heritage which is being applauded and praised globally, we ourselves are responsible unfortunately to just throw it in the trash. This is unacceptable," she stated.

Mansingh emphasised that the issue extends beyond a single performance and claimed such portrayals have continued for decades. "This is not the only instance. It has caused a big wave of backlash, but this has been happening over the past few years, for the past two to three decades," she said.

'Don't call it Bharatanatyam'

Rejecting the "fusion" label attached to the act, she added, "It is absolute trash. And such things should not be going through. Or don't call it Bharatanatyam. Why put on that dress and all that? Just wear something. Just do whatever you like."

She also welcomed the criticism emerging online over the performance. "I'm very glad to see that there is a backlash, a strong critique. I'm very happy about that. People are awakened, and people are taking action. They are talking about it," said the Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh.

Assistant choreographer defends performance

Meanwhile, Ananya Kurup, an assistant choreographer, recently shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos with actor Ananya Panday amid the backlash.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Such a surreal feeling working with @dharmamovies for the very first time as an assistant choreographer..Seeing my name in the credits on the big screen felt so emotional and special. one of those moments that quietly reminds you that you're on the right path..A very special thank you to @shetty_tejaswi ma'am (Choreographer) All the credit truly goes to you. Your patience, positivity and warmth inspires me so much. You made my first film experience truly unforgettable...Watching @vivek.sonni handle everything with such ease, vision, and patience was genuinely inspiring..@ananyapanday you are truly one of the sweetest person I know!!.. It was such a lovely experience teaching you Bharatanatyam, and you've absolutely nailed your performance in Chand Mera Dil.. ( assistant choreographer, Bharatnatyam, Chand mera sil, ananya Panday, Lakshya, dharma, film, Bollywood film, movie, work, dance, dancer )"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya R Kurup (@ananyaakurup)

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Vivek Soni. 'Chand Mera Dil' was released in theatres worldwide on May 22. (ANI)