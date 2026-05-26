Ranveer Singh paid a visit to Mysuru's Chamundeshwari Temple amid the ongoing Kantara dispute and a reported ban on the film body. The actor's temple visit comes a day after emotions over the issue erupted, garnering substantial online attention.

Earlier this year, in April, the High Court of Karnataka accepted Ranveer Singh's unconditional apologies in the Kantara mimicry case after he presented his updated affidavit. It was stated that the matter will be resolved, and he was instructed to worship the Goddess Chamundeshwari at the Chamundeshwari Temple within four weeks.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On May 26, 2026, he fulfilled his vow by visiting the Chamundeshwari Temple and praying to the Goddess Chamundeshwari. His presence was mostly kept a secret since he donned a mask until he arrived to the temple's garbhagrha to worship.

Ranveer Singh's stand

Ranveer Singh imitated the Daiva sequence from Rishab Shetty's film Kantara during the International Film Festival of India's closing ceremony in Goa. However, the actor drew considerable criticism from Kannadigas after a video of him copying a famous moment from the film went viral. Ranveer Singh later apologised for the incident on Instagram.

Rishabh Shetty's statement

Rishabh Shetty's Statement Prior to this occurrence, Rishab Shetty had made an oblique reference to the ongoing dispute. 'That makes me uneasy because, while most of it is cinematic, the Daiva scene is really delicate. At whatever events I attend, I would want to beg that they do not act out the Daiva and make light of it since it is extremely emotional for us,' he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Ranveer Singh, the star of Dhurandhar, has made an unequivocal apology for mocking the legendary Kantara Daiva sequence lately. Ranveer Singh sought redress from the high court in February after being charged with disrespecting the Kannadiga community.

The High Court of Karnataka then directed the authorities not to take any action against the Bollywood celebrity.