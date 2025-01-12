Coldplay concert: Jasleen Royal to become the FIRST Indian artist to open for their India tour

Jasleen Royal is set to make history as the first Indian artist to open for Coldplay during their Music of the Spheres India tour. With chart-topping hits and a global fanbase, she will perform ahead of Coldplay's concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad

India's music sensation Jasleen Royal is set to achieve a historic milestone as she becomes the first Indian artist to open for Coldplay during their highly anticipated Music of the Spheres India tour. With just one week remaining before the concerts, excitement is building as Jasleen prepares to share the stage with one of the world’s most iconic bands.

On social media, Jasleen shared a glimpse of her preparations, mentioning that her days have revolved around singing, resting, and spending time with her pet dog. She expressed her anticipation for the upcoming tour, which has already sent fans into a frenzy, amplifying excitement for the global event.

Jasleen’s rise to international recognition follows her remarkable success in 2023. Her latest track, Sahiba, not only topped Indian music charts—marking her third consecutive number-one hit—but also gained significant attention internationally, debuting as the highest new entry of the week. With her unique voice and emotive compositions, Jasleen is poised to captivate Coldplay’s audience with her opening performance.

Coldplay is scheduled to perform at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, before heading to Ahmedabad for two shows at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26. As part of their globally celebrated Music of the Spheres tour, the India dates are expected to be among its standout moments.

In response to overwhelming demand, BookMyShow has announced the release of additional tickets for Coldplay’s Mumbai concerts. The tickets, available in limited quantities, went on sale on January 11 at 4 PM IST through the BookMyShow app. To handle high demand, a waiting room system opened an hour earlier, assigning users a position in the queue via automated queue randomization. Buyers are allowed to purchase a maximum of four tickets per transaction and have four minutes to finalize their booking once inside the system.

Meanwhile, Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concerts have come under the scrutiny of local authorities. A notice issued to Chris Martin and the event organizers emphasizes that children must not be involved on stage or allowed into the venue without proper hearing protection, such as earplugs. It also specifies that sound levels must remain below 120 decibels to comply with noise control regulations. Authorities have warned that failure to adhere to these rules may result in action from the District Child Protection Unit in Ahmedabad.

