Khalifa OTT Release: Directed by Vysakh, Prithviraj's action movie Khalifa is doing great in theatres after crossing the 50 crore mark globally. Fans are now excited as the blockbuster film will start streaming

Prithviraj's latest movie Khalifa, directed by Vysakh, is getting great reviews from the audience. The film already crossed the 50 crore mark at the global box office. Now, the makers have announced the OTT release date. The movie will start streaming from October 9. Amazon Prime Video has bagged the digital rights for Khalifa.

About The Movie

Jinu Abraham and Suraj Kumar produced the film under the Jinu Innovation banner. Sijo Sebastian and Sreelal Shoolapani are the co-producers. The movie took a massive opening on day one, collecting 14.5 crore rupees. It is getting a fantastic response from viewers. The film is running to packed houses in Kerala with strong audience support. Prithviraj Sukumaran's brilliant action performance is the main highlight. Reports say the movie is entertaining all types of audiences.

Young fans who love mass movies and family audiences are making this film a huge hit. Prithviraj plays the lead role of Mambarakkal Aamir Ali. The movie also has exciting cameos. Mohanlal appears as Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali, and Tovino Thomas plays Ivar Alexander. Their presence is really pulling the crowd.

The cast also includes Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, Telugu actress Malavika Sharma, Indrans, Renji Panicker, Mohini, Sanju Sivram, Sivajith, Sudeep, Shammi Thilakan, Vaishnavi, Rushin, Anand Manmadhan, and Don Michael. The makers actually announced the second part of the movie on the very first day of release. Mohanlal will play the lead role in the sequel. Just like the first part, the sequel will be a big-budget entertainer set against the backdrop of gold smuggling.