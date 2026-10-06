Mark Mortimer, known for his role as Nick Hudson in 'Another World,' has died at 59 from cancer. He passed away on September 23. The actor was also an Army veteran, entrepreneur, and co-founded a foundation to help cancer patients.

Mark Mortimer, best known for his portrayal of Nick Hudson on the daytime soap opera Another World, has died at 59 following a battle with cancer. He breathed his last on September 23, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Mortimer was “surrounded by the people he loved most after a fearless journey with cancer,” according to an obituary written by his family and posted online by Moss-Norris Funeral Home in St. Charles, Illinois.

Mortimer joined Another World in 1996 as Nick Hudson, becoming the third actor to portray the character after Justin Chambers and Kevin McClatchy. He appeared in 81 episodes before the long-running NBC soap opera ended its 35-year run in 1999

A Life of Many Roles

“Mark Mortimer lived many lives in one lifetime,” his family wrote. “He was an Army veteran, a model, an actor, an entrepreneur and a builder. He was a husband, father, son, brother and friend. He was curious and determined, willing to take chances, start something new, change direction and figure things out along the way. But of all the titles Mark held throughout his life, the two that mattered most to him were husband and dad.”

Cancer Battle and Legacy

He was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. He and his wife of 25 years, Christie, founded the Integrative Access Foundation to give people with cancer access to integrative therapies that might be too costly for them. (ANI)