Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' was leaked online and circulated on platforms like X. Universal Pictures is taking action against the copyright infringement. Despite the piracy, the film has crossed $600 million at the global box office.

Piracy continues to be a major challenge for both the Indian film industry and Hollywood. Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' has become the latest to online piracy. Despite being released only a week ago, the movie was reportedly leaked and widely circulated across multiple social media platforms. Most recently, a lower-quality version was posted on X Sunday morning, but was pulled down roughly two hours later, only after garnering nearly 50,000 views, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Universal Pictures Responds

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures responded to the film's leak on social media. "We became aware of the unauthorized posting of the film and immediately initiated takedown protocols. We take copyright infringement seriously and will pursue all appropriate remedies to protect our content and intellectual property rights," the statement read.

Box Office Success Amid Piracy

Despite the pirated films, The Odyssey is still dominating at the box office, sailing past $600 million globally in its second weekend.

About 'The Odyssey'

The film, based on Homer's ancient Greek poem, follows King Odysseus' (Matt Damon) dangerous voyage back to Ithaca after the Trojan War, including battles with mythical creatures, as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope (Anne Hathaway), and son, Telemachus (Tom Holland). The film also stars Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, Corey Hawkins, Jon Bernthal, Samantha Morton, Travis Scott and Benny Safdie. (ANI)