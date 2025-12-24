Christmas 2025 is shaping up to be extra special for Tara Sutaria as the actress plans to begin a heartfelt festive tradition with her boyfriend, Veer Pahariya. The couple’s warm and meaningful holiday plans have caught fans’ attention.

Known to be fun-loving with her friends and family, the news has intrigued Tara's fans some more, beautifully personalizing her holiday season plans.

Talking about their christmas traditions, Tara said, ''My nani makes the traditional Christmas pudding every year, atleast 20 of them, which we gift to close friends and family. My mother followed the tradition and it’s wonderful that I can now share it with my friends,"

She also shared that her family’s Christmas tree is equally special in a unique way. “My family has been collecting decor for our Christmas tree from around the world for 60 years, and I keep adding to it during my travels. So I love decorating with a mix of the old and new."

“The family recipe for roasted turkey and potatoes takes two and half days to make. Its labourious but worth the effort. We have glazed ham, cranberry and apple sauce, macroni and cheese is a crowd favourite," Tara Sutaria shared.

“I had close friends and my beloved’s i.e, Veer Pahariya's friends and family over. There was lots of singing and dancing. I enjoy playing music from the 60s and 70s at my parties. I also love decorating with flowers and tablescapes. Anyone close to me knows candles are a big part of my parties. The theme this year was very Ralph Lauren, deep reds and greens, Scottish plaid tartan decor," Tara shared about their christmas party.

Tara Sutaria revealed that she intends to bring in a tradition beyond parties and glamour with her partner. “Each member at the dinner table saying something they are grateful for because Christmas is the time to give thanks, it shows gratitude for what we have, thats what life is for'' tara shared.

As soon as news reached the fans, their social media feeds were filled with love and excitement. Many praised Tara for choosing an idea of mindful celebrations during a season that tends to be dominated by extravagance, grand parties, and other social obligations.