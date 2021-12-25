  • Facebook
    Christmas 2021: Akshay Kumar holidays with daughter, watch out

    It looks like Akshay Kumar is in a holiday mood as Christmas is here and everyone is in a mood to celebrate. The proof of the same is his latest Instagram video. Take a look at the same right here.

    Author
    Siddhi Chatterjee
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 6:00 PM IST
    It looks like Akshay Kumar is in a holiday mood as Christmas is here, and everyone is in a mood to celebrate. It is that time of the year when holidays are around, and everyone has their own plans to celebrate their special day. Doing the same, Akshay was seen vacationing with daughter  Nitara and had also posted his holiday mood on social media.

    He had posted a video on Instagram where he was seen walking in garden and was basking in the sun. He carried a speaker on his shoulder and was enjoying his morning walk. Nitara was roaming in the lawn. The actor wrote a caption that read, "ये हाथों से यूँ फिसला है … हो जैसे रेत ज़रा सी. his song is playing on the loop, not just on the speaker but in my mind. Now I know what it feels like to have a song stuck in the head. Beautiful melody, beautiful feeling. #HolidayMood #GratefulLife”, read his complete post. 

    On the work front, Akshay Kumar's movie Atrangi Re got released yesterday. There is a superb twist that the director gets, which is an important part in the narrative. The movie is proof that Sara is yet trying to find her niche in the acting industry. Dhanush rises in the movie as an actor opposite veteran star Akshay Kumar who takes a role many A-listers may say a no. Now here is how audiences have reacted to the film.

    Also read: Akshay Kumar makes fun of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding on The Kapil Sharma Show [Video]

    To talk further on Atrangi Re, Anand L Rai the director is a master in his craft when it comes to weaving simple but interesting stories which are larger-than-life. Whether it is Tanu Weds Manu or Kundan and Zoya's love story in Raanjhana, Rai knows to add all elements of emotions in the movie. In Atrangi Re, which is being streamed on  Disney+Hotstar, the characters are totally atrangi. We see Rinku (Sara Ali Khan) having a habit of running away from her home to find her lover Sajjad (Akshay Kumar). The actor has done a good job in the movie.

    Also read: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff return as 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'; movie to release in 2023
     

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2021, 6:00 PM IST
