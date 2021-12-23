Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff return as 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'; movie to release in 2023

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be seen as ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in the spin-off of the original film that starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. As per reports, the two actors have decided to work together in this Vasu Bhagnani banner film.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is going to share the screen with Tiger Shroff. Together, the two will remind one of Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Director Ali Abbas Zafar is planning to make a spin-off 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Work on the film may start next year, in 2022. Akshay and Tiger have been roped in for the film, as per reports.

According to the report of Times of India, the two actors have decided to work together in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which is to be produced under the banner of Vasu Bhagnani. The shooting of this movie will begin next year. This film will be a masala entertainer, work on the script in in under progress. The shooting will start after the script is done. However, which actress will work in the film has not been revealed yet. Reports suggest that the hunt for actresses is still on, which is why the names have not yet been finalised.

The original comedy movie featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda movie was released in the year 1998. Both the actors had a double role in the film. Apart from this, Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishnan, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Sharat Saxena and Satish Kaushik were also in the film. The film was directed by David Dhawan. Despite a stellar performance by the actors, the film could not show magic at the box office.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has a lot of action happening at the work front. The ‘International Khiladi’ has multiple films coming up next year including Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj Chauhan, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, OMG 2 and Cinderella. Akshay Kumar was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi which became a blockbuster instantly after its theatrical release. The film also featured Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff will be seen working in Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 and Gunpath.

