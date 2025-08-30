Chitrangada Singh, born on August 30, 1976, debuted with 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.' Many of her films have received excellent ratings on IMDb. Let's take a look at the complete list

Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh was born on August 30, 1976, in Jodhpur. After completing her schooling, she graduated in Home Science from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi. During this time, Chitrangada started modeling. Subsequently, she started getting work in music videos and advertisements. Chitrangada then made her Bollywood debut in 2005 with Sudhir Mishra's film 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.' This film made her an overnight star. After this, Chitrangada never looked back in her career. So, let's know about Chitrangada's films which have received great ratings on IMDb.

Parikrama

Released on June 27, 2025, 'Parikrama' featured Chitrangada Singh in the lead role. Along with Chitrangada Singh, the film also stars Aryan Badkul and Marco Leonardi. It has an 8.3 rating on IMDb.

Modern Love Mumbai

Produced by Pritish Nandy, Modern Love Mumbai is an Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy series, which you can watch on Prime Video. It has a 7.6 rating on IMDb.

Khaki: The Bengal Chapter

Released in 2025, 'Khaki: The Bengal Chapter' is a political action thriller television web series. Chitrangada Singh plays a significant role in it. It has a 7.5 rating on IMDb.

Yeh Saali Zindagi

Directed by Sudhir Mishra, Yeh Saali Zindagi was released in 2011. Irrfan Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Arunoday Singh, and Aditi Rao Hydari were seen in lead roles in this film. It has a 7.4 rating on IMDb.

Gabbar Is Back

Gabbar Is Back is an Indian Bollywood film directed by Krish and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. Along with Chitrangada, Akshay Kumar is also in the lead role. It has a 7.0 rating on IMDb.

Khel Khel Mein

Released in 2024, 'Khel Khel Mein' is a comedy-drama film written and directed by Mudassar Aziz. Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, and Taapsee Pannu are in the lead roles along with Chitrangada Singh. It has a 6.5 rating on IMDb.

Desi Boyz

Released in 2011, 'Desi Boyz' is an Indian Hindi romantic comedy film directed by David Dhawan's son and debutant Rohit Dhawan. Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and Chitrangada Singh are in the lead roles. It has a 5.7 rating on IMDb.