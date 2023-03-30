Chitrangada Singh on co-star Vikrant Massey: 'Want him to delve into bad guy roles'

The actress said this during the promotions of her upcoming Hotstar murder mystery titled Gaslight, in which she will share the screen with Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan. The film, set to premiere on March 31, also stars Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev.

With changing times, actors have grown braver, embracing riskier roles to surprise their audience. A fitting example in this regard would be Vikrant Massey, who has always been loved as the 'boy-next-door' but never shuddered to take on multiple hats. His hunger to perform different characters urged him to tread new waters with content such as Haseen Dilruba (2021), Mirzapur (2018) and Love Hostel (2022).

Massey is known for his consistency despite showing no desire to play the same character repeatedly. He presents his audiences with a platter to delve into. His characters are unique and cut across a varied range. Voicing the same now, even his 'Glaslight' co-star Chitrangada Singh has said that he wants him to play characters of 'bad boys' as it is entirely unexpected of 'good guys' to embrace such roles.

The actress said, "I think there is a really nice, wicked side to him which he kind of brings out when he does a certain role or a part, which I would love for him to do more. Because I just find the 'bad guy' thing so much more attractive as a character, when you see them on screen. It's nice to delve into that, especially because it's so unexpected out of a good boy." In the film 'Gaslight', Sara Ali Khan plays Misha, who returns to her royal family estate after 15 years to visit her estranged father, only to find him dead.

Massey has a fascinating lineup with projects such as Gaslight, Maddock's- Sector 36, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's- 12th Fail, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and much more. Gaslight is directed by Pavan Kirpalani and stars Sara Ali Khan, Rahul Dev and Akshay Oberoi.

