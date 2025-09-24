Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG is one of the most awaited Telugu films of the year, promising power-packed action and intense drama. From his magnetic screen presence to Sujeeth’s stylish direction.

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film They Call Him OG has already become one of the most anticipated releases in Telugu cinema. Directed by Sujeeth, the action-packed entertainer promises to be a much bigger theatrical experience. Here are 7 reasons why you have to watch OG on that gigantic screen from adrenaline-filled sequences to Pawan Kalyan's all-mass screen presence.

7 Compelling Reasons to Watch Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG

1. Pawan Kalyan's Energy Seldom Overcomes

The moment Pawan Kalyan walks in on the screen, theatre is transformed into a festival. With OG, the fans wish to see the man at his peak-mixing intensity and charisma with a raw energy unique to him. It should therefore not take too much of an explanation to convince anyone to get their tickets.

2. Stylish Direction by Sujeeth

Having proven his thin storytelling by Saaho, Sujeeth is setting his stylish action-directing on OG. His take on blending gangster drama with hyper-action executed in the most eye-popping style is really expected. And the joining of forces with Pawan Kalyan expects nothing less.

3. Massive Gangster Action

They Call Him OG is beyond just being another action movie-being an action thriller implanted in the raw underworld. With heavy-duty dialogue, mafia lives, and nail-biting action blocks, the aim for this movie is to provide that raw cinema experience one would feel differently within the theatres.

4. Star-Studded Supporting Cast

The film boasts a strong ensemble with top performers like Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, and others playing crucial roles. Their presence promises gripping drama and elevates the storytelling, making OG a complete entertainer.

5. Mind-blowing Music and BGM

Masses incline toward the kind of music OG has gotten for appeal. With the chartbuster songs and hard-hitting background score, the music is meant to heighten the intensity of action sequences, enthralling audiences across riotously buzzing theatres.

6. Theatrical Extravaganza

With grand visuals and large-scale action choreography, OG is created as a theatrical spectacle. Larger-than-life presentation, sound design, and production values ensure that the film ought to be enjoyed in cinemas and not on TV screens.

7. Fandom Mass Experience

It's not just about the film itself. Watching Pawan Kalyan films in theatres is about a whole experience of the vibes: heart-thumping whistles, chants from the mass, and collective energy. OG is a celebration in a festival-like atmosphere, which every film-loving person should try at least once.

They Call Him OG is less of a film than an event. With Pawan Kalyan leading the charge, Sujeeth's stylish vision, an ensemble cast behind the drama, the film promises a full-course buffet of cinema. Pleasingly for fans and cinema lovers alike, witnessing OG from a theatre will be a cherished experience.