Megastar Chiranjeevi congratulated actor-politician Vijay for his party TVK's remarkable debut victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. TVK has challenged the dominance of DMK and AIADMK, marking a potential historic shift in state politics.

TVK's Remarkable Electoral Debut

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 4 (ANI): Megastar Chiranjeevi has sent his best wishes to actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay, famously known as Vijay, who registered his remarkable win in his debut elections in Tamil Nadu. Taking to X, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Dear @actorvijay, Hearty congratulations on this outstanding and well-deserved victory in your first election. May you continue to inspire, lead, and serve with unwavering passion and purpose. My best wishes to you for your public service to the state of Tamil Nadu and its people."

Making a remarkable electoral debut, Vijay established himself as the true "Jana Nayagan" of Tamil Nadu. His party, TVK, was leading in 99 constituencies and won 10 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly, according to the last ECI trends. Vijay is likely to seek support from smaller parties to reach the halfway mark of 118 seats. A while ago, Vijay was seen acknowledging the crowd present outside his parents' house in Chennai.

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As of 6:30 PM, the ECI's data indicate a massive surge for the newcomer party, with TVK dominating the trends by securing 33 wins and leading in 75 seats. Incumbent DMK trails in a difficult second position with 14 wins and 47 leads, while the AIADMK alliance follows with 12 wins and 32 leads. Congress has managed 1 victory with 4 leads, marking a dramatic, high-stakes fight.

A Historic Shift in Tamil Nadu Politics

The results have also shattered long-held notions about actors struggling to succeed in politics, as Vijay now joins the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. His performance reinforces that his cinematic popularity has translated into a deep emotional connection with the masses, reflected clearly in the public mandate. TVK's victory could also mark a historic shift, as Tamil Nadu may witness its first government outside the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) dominance since June 1977. (ANI)