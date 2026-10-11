Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi penned a heartfelt birthday note for megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 84. Calling him 'dearest Guru Ji', Chiranjeevi praised Big B's humility, warmth, and inspiring dedication to the craft of cinema.

Chiranjeevi's Heartfelt Birthday Wish for 'Guru Ji'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 84 on Sunday, and Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi was among the first to wish him on his special day. In a post shared on X, Chiranjeevi posted a picture of himself with Big B and referred to him as his “dearest Guru Ji” in a birthday message.

Chiranjeevi shared a picture of himself hugging Amitabh Bachchan and wished him good health and happiness. The actor also spoke about how Big B’s love for cinema and respect for his craft have inspired him over the years. In his birthday post, Chiranjeevi praised Amitabh Bachchan’s dedication to acting and his humble nature. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to my dearest Guru Ji @SrBachchan. Your love for cinema and the respect you bring to your craft have always been an inspiration to me. Beyond your towering achievements, it is your warmth and humility that make you so special.” Chiranjeevi also wished the veteran actor many more happy years, hoping that he would continue doing what he loves. Extending his wishes, he wrote, “Wishing you good health, endless happiness and many more memorable years doing what you love. With all my love and respect, Sir!” https://www.newkerala.com/news/a/three-indians-rescued-from-black-sea-vessel-attack-832.htm

On-Screen Collaboration in 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'

Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi shared screen space in the 2019 historical action film ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’. Directed by Surender Reddy, the film featured Chiranjeevi as freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, while Amitabh Bachchan played Gosayi Venkanna, a spiritual leader who guides the protagonist.

A Look at an Illustrious Career

Amitabh Bachchan made his acting debut with ‘Saat Hindustani’ in 1969, in which he played Anwar Ali. Although several of his early films did not perform well at the box office, his roles in films such as ‘Anand’ (1971) and ‘Bombay To Goa’ (1972) helped him gain recognition.

Over the years, Bachchan has appeared in films across different genres and worked with several generations of actors. He was last seen in the Tamil film ‘Vettaiyan’, directed by T. J. Gnanavel. The veteran actor is also set to return in the sequel to Nag Ashwin’s science-fiction film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which features Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. (ANI)