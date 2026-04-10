Megastar Chiranjeevi condemned the online leak of the film 'Jana Nayagan,' urging fans to reject piracy. He extended his full support to the producers, KVN Productions, in taking action against the culprits responsible for the illegal circulation.

Chiranjeevi Condemns Piracy

Megastar Chiranjeevi extended his support to the makers of Jana Nayagan after their alleged leaks on the internet. He urged his fans and cinema lovers to support and protect films by rejecting piracy. Taking to his X handle, Chiranjeevi penned a note for the Jana Nayagan makers while highlighting the expectations and efforts of people involved in cinema.

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"The unfortunate leak of Jana Nayagan is something that deeply concerns me. Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many. Such incidents affect all of us in the industry and remind us how crucial it is to protect our creative work," writes Chiranjeevi. He assured his support to KVN Productions (official production banner of Jana Nayagan) for "containing damage and punishing culprits" regarding the alleged leaks. "We stand one with KVN Productions in containing the damage and punishing the culprits. Let us all extend our support to respect and protect CINEMA! Kill Piracy. Save Cinema," writes Chiranjeevi. https://x.com/KChiruTweets/status/2042536732277539330

Production House Issues Strong Warning

Meanwhile, the film's production, KVN Productions, has issued a strong statement asking people not to share or watch the leaked content. KVN Productions, which is backing the film, took to X on Friday evening to share a statement confirming that parts of the movie, and in some cases almost the entire film, have been illegally circulated on social media and other platforms. The team called it a serious case of "digital piracy" and said they are taking the matter very seriously.

"It has come to our notice that certain scenes and clips from the said film and in some cases most of the film have been illegally accessed, copied and circulated by unidentified persons, posing a serious threat of digital piracy," wrote KVN Productions. "We hereby notify that downloading, viewing, storing, forwarding, sharing, uploading or circulating of such leaked content through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other medium constitutes a criminal offence and a violation of copyright laws," the statement further read.

The team also warned people that even watching or forwarding such content is a crime. Stressing that every online movie is "traceable", they said strict steps are already being taken. "Every digital action is traceable, and we have already initiated necessary investigations, including forensic investigations and complaints against persons involved and are actively identifying all others in the chain of circulation. Strict civil and criminal proceedings will be pursued against every offender without exception," it added.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, which is said to be Vijay's final film before his full-time move into politics, has already faced delays due to certification issues. The film was initially slated to release during Pongal on January 9. (ANI)