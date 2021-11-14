  • Facebook
    Children’s Day: 7 films you should watch with your kids

    There is no better way to celebrate Children’s Day than to watch movies that inspire kids. We present you with seven such films that you can enjoy watching with your children.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 14, 2021, 8:30 AM IST
    On this Children’s Day here are a few movies that certain to entertain you as well as your kids. Have a look at these films:

    I am Kalam: The film which has a rating of 8.0 on IMDB, revolves around a poor boy, Chotu’, who is inspired by India’s former President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Chotu then decides upon changing his name to ‘Kalam’ with a dream to meet the President someday.

    Furry Vengeance: An American family comedy film, Furry Vengeance is directed by Roger Kumble. The film features Brendan Fraser, Brooke Shields, Ken Jeong and Dee Bradley Baker.

    Wonder: The movie is based on the inspiring life of August Pullman – a young boy who enters the fifth grade and has facial differences. This film is a coming-of-an-age drama which is directed by Stephen Chbosky. Actors Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremble play the lead roles in the film. The film was received by the audiences as well as the critics and has an IMDB rating of 8.0.

    ALSO READ: Children's Day: The Boy Who Saved Pandit Nehru's Life

    Cinderella: One of the favourite cartoons of all time, Cinderella was made into a movie as well. Cinderella is a story of a young girl who is ill-treated by his stepmother and stepsisters. She is helped by a fairy and her animal friends. Her life turns upside down when he meets a prince who keeps his identity hidden from her.

    Mehek Mirza: This film is about the life of an 11-year-old girl, Mahek who wants to become the best at everything she does. However, she does not know how to achieve the goals she has set for herself. Her life gets a little complicated when a fairy comes and makes her understand the meaning of hard work.

    ALSO READ: Childrens Day special: 13 food products that will make any 90s baby nostalgic

    Astro Boy: A computer-animated superhero film, Astro Boy, is a film about a robot who is blessed with incredible powers. When his creator disowns him, he takes a journey all by himself only to become the greatest superhero of all times.

    Spy Kids 4: The fourth part of the popular ‘Spy Kids’ series, this installation is a story of a retired spy. She engages in bonding with her stepchildren while she has been called at work again.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2021, 8:30 AM IST
