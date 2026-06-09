Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai attended a special screening of 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' in Raipur. He praised the film and actress-MP Kangana Ranaut for highlighting the courage of nurses during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attended a special screening of 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: The Unseen Heroes' in Raipur on Monday evening. He praised the film for its portrayal of courage and duty during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

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CM Praises 'Excellent' Film

Speaking to the media after the screening, the Chief Minister described the film as "excellent" and thanked actor and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut for choosing Chhattisgarh for a special screening of the project. "It is an excellent film (Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: The Unseen Heroes), and I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to the actress and MP, Kangana Ranaut. She chose Chhattisgarh for the screening of her film, in which she plays the role of a nurse with great distinction. The film is based on the 26/11 terror attacks carried out by Pakistani terrorists in Mumbai, highlighting the courage and bravery shown by the nurses at Cama Hospital in caring for patients; she has portrayed the role of a nurse in this film. This movie will certainly serve as a source of inspiration for people, demonstrating how one should uphold courage and fulfil one's duties..." he said.

Raipur Screening and Felicitation Ceremony

The screening was held at Jora Mall in Raipur and was attended by the Chief Minister along with his wife, Koushalya Sai, and family members. On the occasion, "Bharat Bhagya Vidhata Warriors", individuals recognised for exemplary service during emergency situations, were also honoured.

In a post on X following the event, the Chief Minister said, "Today, I participated in the pre-launch screening ceremony of the film 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' held at Jora Mall in the capital Raipur, along with my wife Smt. Koushalya Sai ji and family members. On this occasion, the 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata Warriors' who provide exemplary services in emergency situations were honored." Calling the screening a matter of pride for the state, he added, "It is a matter of pride for Chhattisgarh that a special screening of this inspirational film, produced under the direction of renowned actress and MP Sushri Kangana Ranaut ji and Chhattisgarh's son of the soil Shri Manoj Tapadiya ji, is being held in the state." The Chief Minister further highlighted the film's focus on frontline healthcare workers during the 26/11 attacks. "During the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the unparalleled courage, sensitivity, and dedication shown by doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers in saving hundreds of lives and serving the injured without regard for their own lives, this film powerfully presents that very inspiring saga. By reaching the values of service, courage, and humanity to every individual, this film will provide positive inspiration to society. Heartfelt best wishes to all the artists, technical experts, and the entire team associated with the film."

आज राजधानी रायपुर के जोरा मॉल में आयोजित फिल्म ‘भारत भाग्य विधाता’ की प्री-लॉन्च स्क्रीनिंग सेरेमनी में धर्मपत्नी श्रीमती कौशल्या साय जी एवं परिजनों के साथ शामिल हुआ। इस अवसर पर आपातकालीन परिस्थितियों में उत्कृष्ट सेवाएँ प्रदान करने वाले ‘भारत भाग्य विधाता वॉरियर्स’ को सम्मानित… pic.twitter.com/vsl3GdDVQJ — Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) June 8, 2026

About 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'

At the Raipur event, Kangana Ranaut made an appearance in a traditional handloom saree featuring classic handwoven craftsmanship. Her look combined traditional Indian weaves with a structured and tailored silhouette, reflecting her signature style.

Inspired by real-life incidents, 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: The Unseen Heroes' centres on the often-unrecognised contributions of healthcare workers during times of crisis. Ranaut portrays a staff nurse whose dedication and service form the emotional core of the story.

Presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios), the film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12, 2026. (ANI)