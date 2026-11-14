Chhath Puja preparations at Delhi's Geeta Colony see increased shopping activity despite sharp price hikes. Vendors report steady sales as residents buy essential items, while the government has declared a public holiday for the festival.

Chhath Puja Preparations Surge in Delhi Markets Amid Rising Costs

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Chhath Puja preparations have boosted shopping activity at Delhi’s Geeta Colony market, with devotees purchasing ritual items ahead of the festival despite a sharp rise in prices. While vendors report steady sales, higher costs are discouraging many customers, with some choosing to enquire about prices rather than make purchases.

Shopkeeper Munni Devi said that sales were continuing despite the rising prices, but customers were increasingly hesitant about spending. "Goods are selling, though prices are extremely high; many customers just ask about the price and walk away," she said. "Yet, with the festivals approaching, people have no choice but to make purchases; they are buying out of necessity, and we are forced to sell at these high prices because our own procurement costs have risen," she added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has declared November 16, Monday, as a public holiday on account of Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja). On November 13, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with BJP leaders, attended the Light and Sound show at the Namo Yamuna River Safari site in Sonia Vihar on the first day of Chhath Puja. Dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, the festival symbolises purity, devotion and gratitude, with devotees seeking blessings for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families.