Chhath Puja 2021: Hrithik Roshan shares greetings with fans

The Chhath festival is celebrated with fervor in several states in North India, and on this occasion, Hrithik Roshan extended his wishes.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan who is currently filming Vikram Vedha has a special message for his fans on Chhath Puja. Earlier today, Hrithik took to his social media account to extend his Chhath Puja wishes to all. Hrithik, who continues to remain one of the most talented and fit also loved stars on social media, posted this on the occasion, “छठ पूजा के महापर्व पर, सभी को..मेरी तरफ से ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं”. Post-Dusshera, the actor has started working on his most awaited film Vikram Vedha.

The film features Saif Ali Khan, and it is a Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film with the same name. Saif and Hrithik will be seen together for the first time in 19 years; they were first seen in Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum.

The Tamil film was released in 2017, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Neeraj Pandey will produce the Hindi remake under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment.

In 2019, Hrithik surprised his fans at Juhu Beach, Mumbai by making an appearance and interacting with them on Chhath Puja. It was after the record-breaking success of his film WAR. Earlier in 2019, Hrithik also played a Bihari teacher in Super 30, a truly inspiring drama celebrating the human spirit.

The superstar has made a lasting impression with his digital presence and continues to spark interesting social media conversations with his humour, pearls of wisdom, professional updates and personal messages to his fans across the country.