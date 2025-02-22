Bigg Boss Tamil star Shariq Hassan and Wife Mariya Expecting a Baby

Shariq Haasan, who rose to fame through Bigg Boss, married Mariya last year after a period of courtship.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 10:25 AM IST

Bigg Boss Shariq Haasan

Riyaz Khan is famous in Tamil cinema for playing villain roles. Starting with the Kattadurai character in the movie Winner, he has acted in many super hit films. He married actress Uma Riyaz after a love affair. This couple has a son named Shariq Haasan. He participated as a contestant in the 2nd season of Bigg Boss. Shariq Haasan has also been acting in films since then.

article_image2

Bigg Boss Shariq Haasan Wife Mariya

In this situation, actor Shariq Haasan married his girlfriend Mariya last August. Mariya is already married and has a child. After divorcing her first husband, Mariya fell in love with Shariq and got married. The wedding of this couple took place in a grand manner. Actor Shariq Haasan's wife Riya is 3 years older than him.

article_image3

Bigg Boss Shariq Haasan wife Pregnant

This couple, who got married without looking at the age difference, has now shared good news. Accordingly, Shariq Haasan's wife Riya has announced that she is pregnant. She has done a special photoshoot for this and posed in the photoshoot holding a pregnancy kit and scan report. Similarly, Shariq has expressed his love by kissing his pregnant wife.

article_image4

Bigg Boss Shariq Haasan Wife Mariya

Shariq's wife Mariya is said to be five months pregnant. Mariya has said that she is very happy to have finally revealed this information which she had kept secret for so long. Shariq Haasan's wife Mariya's photoshoot showing her baby bump is going viral on the internet. Congratulations are pouring in for Shariq Haasan, who will soon become a father. Riyaz Khan - Uma Riyaz couple are also thrilled to know that they are going to be grandparents.

