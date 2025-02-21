Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree divorce: Relative confirms divorce, cricketer might pay Rs 60 crore in alimony

Chahal and Dhanashree have been the couple goals on social media for some time. They have been very active on social media, and their pictures and social media portrayed nothing but love. Now the divorce rumours have come to an end with official statements. 
 

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Love Story:

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot in the middle of the covid pandemic in 2020. They first met when the cricketer reached out to Dhanashree, a choreographer, for dance lessons. Then, their interactions slowly blossomed love between them.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorce rumours:

News of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce has been circulating on the internet for a few months now. Things started making headlines when Dhanashree stopped cheering for Chahal, and Chahal was spotted multiple times alone.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma reactions:

Though neither Dhanashree nor Chahal had confirmed the divorce since the divorce rumors started hitting the news portals. But their posts indirectly suggested the separation. 

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma divorce confirmation:

Reportedly, this couple officially got divorced on 20th February at Family Court, Bandra, under mutual consent. This made way for alimony reports that suggest 60 crore rupees as alimony to his ex-wife Dhanashree.

Dhanashree's lawyer responded to these reports, saying, The matter is currently sub judice. The media should fact-check before reporting, as a lot of misleading information is being circulated'. 

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Alimony Confirmation

A close relative of Dhanashree reacted to the rumors and clarified that alimony reports are after the couple's divorce process is done and the divorce is granted. 

''We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear. No such amount has ever been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumors whatsoever. It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. It only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint and fact-check before spreading misinformation and also be respectful towards everyone’s privacy.”

