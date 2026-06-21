Actress Lena talks about Mammootty’s youthful appearance, saying his discipline, self-care, and healthy lifestyle are the real secrets behind “healthy aging,” and stresses the need to move away from anti-aging obsession.

Actress Lena has opened up about the growing obsession with “anti-aging” culture, using superstar Mammootty as a prime example of what she calls “healthy aging” instead of trying to stop the natural process of getting older. Speaking in an interview with Indiwood, she said society needs to shift its mindset from hiding age to embracing it with discipline and self-care.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Lena pointed out that even small, natural changes in the body are often treated as flaws. “Has anyone ever told you that your eyesight will get weaker after 40? Doctors will point it out during check-ups. But we treat even something like changing vision as if it’s something to be ashamed of,” she said.

“Aging is natural, not something to fight”

Expanding on her thoughts, Lena stressed that aging is an unavoidable and natural process that should not be stigmatized. She explained that modern society is overly focused on staying “anti-aging” instead of focusing on long-term health and well-being.

“Isn’t getting old natural? Don’t we have to age? We feel embarrassed about aging, but we need to normalize it,” she said. She added that many people who focus on fitness and lifestyle choices remain active and healthy even in their 60s and beyond, including activities like trekking and mountaineering.

Mammootty as an example of disciplined living

Talking about Mammootty, Lena praised the actor’s consistency, discipline, and self-care, saying these are the real reasons behind his youthful appearance and strong screen presence.

“When you see Mammookka, why does he look so good? It’s because of discipline, self-care, and self-love. It’s not about avoiding aging, it’s about managing it well,” she said. She also emphasized that some of the actor’s best performances are coming at this stage of his career, proving that age does not limit creativity or impact.

“Healthy living over anti-aging culture”

Lena concluded by warning against extreme beauty practices and cosmetic shortcuts, saying they can sometimes do more harm than good. According to her, the goal should be “healthy aging,” where the body is supported through proper care rather than forced changes.

“It’s not about Botox and fillers to look anti-aging. Those are toxins the body has to deal with,” she said, adding that true longevity comes from consistent health investments rather than trying to stop time.