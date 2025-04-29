Aamir Khan has announced the release date for his upcoming film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' and revealed details about the movie's storyline.

After a 7-year wait, Aamir Khan fans are eager for his return to the big screen as a lead hero. The wait is finally over. Aamir Khan, known as Mr. Perfectionist, is ready to showcase his talent once again. The release date for his next film, 'Sitaare Zameen Par,' has been revealed, confirmed by the 60-year-old actor himself in a recent interview.

When will Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' release?

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan not only revealed the film's release date but also shed light on its subject. He stated, "My next film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is coming soon. We've decided to release it on June 20th." Directed by R.S. Prasanna, the film is produced by Aamir Khan himself, along with his former wife Kiran Rao, under the banner of Aamir Khan Films.

What is the story of Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par'?

Discussing the film's subject, Aamir Khan explained that 'Sitaare Zameen Par' delves into the topic of mental health. He said, "When you see my character, you'll understand what I mean. It's a film connected to that theme. Fingers crossed, I'm currently working on it."

What is Aamir Khan's character in 'Sitaare Zameen Par' like?

Aamir Khan recently spoke about his character in 'Sitaare Zameen Par' during an interaction with his China fan club. He revealed that he plays a character named Gulshan, who struggles with his wife and mother and even gets into a physical altercation with his senior coach. Aamir added that Gulshan is a character dealing with several internal conflicts.

Is Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' a remake?

Aamir Khan recently disclosed that 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is a sequel to the 2007 superhit 'Taare Zameen Par' and a remake of the Spanish film 'Champions.' The film stars Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza, along with Darsheel Safary, who played the lead role in the first installment.

When will the teaser for 'Sitaare Zameen Par' be released?

Recent reports suggest that the trailer for 'Sitaare Zameen Par' will be attached to Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2,' which is slated for a May 1st release. The trailer for 'Sitaare Zameen Par' has reportedly received a UA certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. The trailer is said to be 3 minutes and 29 seconds long.

When did Aamir Khan last appear as a lead hero?

Aamir Khan was last seen as a lead hero in the 2018 film 'Thugs of Hindostan,' directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It was a box office disaster.