Chandu Champion: Does Kartik Aaryan's film have deep connection with late Sushant Singh Rajput?

Seven years back in 2016, the late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was deeply moved and inspired by the story of Murlikant Petkar and agreed to take on the film. Now, the Gen Z superstar Kartik Aaryan is stepping in to portray the character in Chandu Champion.

The last year 2022, the 'Shehzada' of Bollywood and nuanced new age Gen Z superstar Kartik Aaryan officially announced and unveiled that he will star in a lead role in an upcoming film helmed by eminent bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan who is loved and revered for the Ek Tha Tiger series within the YRF Spy Universe. Fans eagerly awaited further details about this anticipated project, and recently, Kartik made the much-awaited and massive announcement regarding the title and release date. The film is titled Chandu Champion. Interestingly, Chandu Champion will release on the silver screen in June 2024.

Kartik will be essaying the role of Murlikant Petkar, a freestyle swimmer. Unknown to many, this film, Chandu Champion, has a special connection with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

ALSO READ: D50 Poster: Dhanush poses shirtless, and goes bald for his second directorial film

According to a report by a leading Indian entertainment portal, sources within the industry have revealed that prior to his demise, Sushant Singh Rajput had agreed to work on another sports biopic following the success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. At that time, the project did not have a title. But this untitled film was inspired and based on the extraordinary and incredible life of Murlikant Petkar, a physically challenged army veteran and accomplished sportsperson. Murlikant Petkar achieved a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games in 1970 and the Paralympics in Germany in 1972.

The report mentioned that in 2016, Sushant had expressed his deep passion for the story of the sportsperson and was captivated from the moment it got narrated to him. The late actor found inspiration in the passion of sportsman Murlikant Petkar and his determination to fulfil his dreams.

The title and release date of the film got announced by Kartik Aaryan on his Instagram handle on Tuesday. The caption read, "Chandu Nahi…Champion Hai Main." It is the first collaboration between the actor and Kabir Khan. The film is all set and expected to release on June 14, 2024. Chandu Champion will be the second sports film for Kabir Khan after 83.

ALSO READ: Captain America 4: Robert Downey Jr to return as Iron Man? Here's what we know