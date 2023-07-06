Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandu Champion: Does Kartik Aaryan's film have deep connection with late Sushant Singh Rajput?

    Seven years back in 2016, the late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was deeply moved and inspired by the story of Murlikant Petkar and agreed to take on the film. Now, the Gen Z superstar Kartik Aaryan is stepping in to portray the character in Chandu Champion.

    Chandu Champion: Does Kartik Aaryan's film have deep connection with late Sushant Singh Rajput? vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

    The last year 2022, the 'Shehzada' of Bollywood and nuanced new age Gen Z superstar Kartik Aaryan officially announced and unveiled that he will star in a lead role in an upcoming film helmed by eminent bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan who is loved and revered for the Ek Tha Tiger series within the YRF Spy Universe. Fans eagerly awaited further details about this anticipated project, and recently, Kartik made the much-awaited and massive announcement regarding the title and release date. The film is titled Chandu Champion. Interestingly, Chandu Champion will release on the silver screen in June 2024.

    Kartik will be essaying the role of Murlikant Petkar, a freestyle swimmer. Unknown to many, this film, Chandu Champion, has a special connection with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

    ALSO READ: D50 Poster: Dhanush poses shirtless, and goes bald for his second directorial film

    According to a report by a leading Indian entertainment portal, sources within the industry have revealed that prior to his demise, Sushant Singh Rajput had agreed to work on another sports biopic following the success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. At that time, the project did not have a title. But this untitled film was inspired and based on the extraordinary and incredible life of Murlikant Petkar, a physically challenged army veteran and accomplished sportsperson. Murlikant Petkar achieved a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games in 1970 and the Paralympics in Germany in 1972.

    The report mentioned that in 2016, Sushant had expressed his deep passion for the story of the sportsperson and was captivated from the moment it got narrated to him. The late actor found inspiration in the passion of sportsman Murlikant Petkar and his determination to fulfil his dreams.

    The title and release date of the film got announced by Kartik Aaryan on his Instagram handle on Tuesday. The caption read, "Chandu Nahi…Champion Hai Main." It is the first collaboration between the actor and Kabir Khan. The film is all set and expected to release on June 14, 2024. Chandu Champion will be the second sports film for Kabir Khan after 83.

     

    ALSO READ: Captain America 4: Robert Downey Jr to return as Iron Man? Here's what we know

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Australian chef Gary Mehigan respects boundaries: Seeks consent before kissing Huma Qureshi

    Australian chef Gary Mehigan respects boundaries: Seeks consent before kissing Huma Qureshi

    72 Hoorain: Police complaint lodged against makers for attempting to create religious divide; Know Details vma

    72 Hoorain: Police complaint lodged against makers for attempting to create religious divide; Know Details

    Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro's film is all about love, murders, racism and more RBA

    'Killers of the Flower Moon': Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro's film is all about love, murders, racism and

    D50 Poster: Dhanush poses shirtless, and goes bald for his second directorial film RBA

    D50 Poster: Dhanush poses shirtless, and goes bald for his second directorial film

    Salaar Is Prabhas-Prithviraj Sukumaran's film connected to Yash's KGF 2? Netizens found some major proof RBA

    Salaar: Is Prabhas-Prithviraj Sukumaran's film connected to Yash's KGF 2? Netizens found some major proof

    Recent Stories

    football Inter Miami in pursuit of Eden Hazard to form a partnership with Lionel Messi osf

    Inter Miami in pursuit of Eden Hazard to form a partnership with Lionel Messi

    Celebrating Shweta Tripathi's Birthday: Her 7 characters we love MSW

    Celebrating Shweta Tripathi's Birthday: Her 7 characters we love

    On July 7, PM Modi to unveil 2.8 km six-lane tunnel in Chhattigarh; Here's why it is special

    On July 7, PM Modi will unveil 2.8 km six-lane tunnel in Chhattisgarh; Here's why it is special

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G Reasons why you should buy this smartphone gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G: Reasons why you should buy this smartphone

    Pinarayi govt plans legal action against governor, seeks Advocate General's advice anr

    Pinarayi govt plans legal action against governor, seeks Advocate General's advice

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon