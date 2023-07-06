Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    D50 Poster: Dhanush poses shirtless, and goes bald for his second directorial film

    Kollywood star Dhanush has started filming his second directorial film, tentatively titled D50. he production house behind the movie, Sun Pictures, shared the poster a few hours ago.

    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 9:39 AM IST

    Dhanush returns as director for the second time with D50 and has already gotten to work. On Wednesday night, the actor, who is directing and appearing in the Tamil film, came to Twitter and unveiled the first poster for the forthcoming movie. Dhanush appeared in the ad from a distance, wearing a bald appearance. He was photographed shirtless while posing on an elevated platform.

    The statement came just a few days after Dhanush was sighted in Tirupati sporting his new bald appearance. The actor prayed at Tirupathi temple with his sons Yatra and Linga. The actor's parents were also in attendance.

    D50 was revealed earlier this year by the National Award-winning actor. The next film will be produced by Kalanithi Maran and distributed by Sun Pictures. D50 is billed as a mobster drama. D50 is his second directorial effort, following his 2017 feature Pa Paandi. According to reports, in addition to Dhanush, Ratsasan star Vishnu Vishal and actor-director SJ Suryah have been cast as main characters.

    Dhanush began filming his next project only days after finishing production on his much-anticipated period-action epic Captain Miller. Captain Miller is billed as an action-adventure drama set before the American Revolution. Arun Matheswaran directed the film, which is set in the 1980s. Important parts are also played by Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, and John Kokken. Sendhil and Arjun Thyagarajan co-produce under the brand of Sathya Jyothi Films.

