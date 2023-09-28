Chandramukhi 2 LEAKED: Raghava Lawrence, Kangana's film on Filmyzilla, TamilRockers and other Torrent sites

Chandramukhi 2 Full Movie in HD Leaked: Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut's latest film on Torrent Sites and Telegram Channels for Free Download and watch online. Chandramukhi 2 fell prey to the piracy mafia.

Chandramukhi 2, the latest comedy horror film starring Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut, has finally opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences. The film is a follow-up to Rajinikanth's 2005 film Chandramukhi. This film picks off where the first one left off. Chandramukhi 2 was released with Skanda, a film that raised hopes in Tollywood and starred Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela, among other important performers. Given that Ram Pothineni partnered with Boyapati Sreenu, the film is poised to become Ram Pothineni's best success.

Chandramukhi 2 tells the story of Chandramukhi (Kangana Ranaut), who awakens in the dreaded Rajamahal to avenge her lover's murder. She is dead set on assassinating the cruel Vettaiyar Raja (Raghava Lawrence). The epic story takes place against the backdrop of a family.

Chandramukhi 2 leaked:

The full movie in HD has been out on many torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the movie in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the fans and audience to watch.

According to reports, this happened just hours after its theatrical premiere. These sites also allow customers to download the film.

Cast of Chandramukhi 2

Raghava Lawrence plays both Vettaiyan and Raja in the sequel. Kangana Ranaut will play Chandramukhi. Vadivelu played Murugesan. Raadhika Sarathkumar, Lakshmi Menon, Srushti Dange, Mithun Shyam, Mahima Nambiar, Rao Ramesh, Vignesh, Ravi Mariya, Suresh Menon, YG Mahendran, and TM Karthik also feature in Chandramukhi 2. Late Manobala had a posthumous appearance in Chandramukhi 2.

Crew of Chandramukhi 2

The film was written and directed by P Vasu and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under his Lyca Productions company. Anthony acted as the editor while RD Rajasekhar operated the camera. The film's soundtrack was composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani.

DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy