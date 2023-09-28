Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandramukhi 2 REVIEW: HIT or FLOP Is Raghava Lawrence, Kangana Ranaut's film worth your time? Read on

    Chandramukhi 2 Twitter Review:  Raghava Lawrence, Kangana Ranaut, and Vadivelu's Chandramukhi 2 is out today in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Read these tweets before buying tickets. 
     

    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 8:12 AM IST

    Chandramukhi 2, a comedic horror movie written and helmed by P. Vasu, is a follow-up to the 2005 hit Chandramukhi. The story centres on a woman grappling with dissociative identity disorder affecting her family. A psychiatrist embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery, only to find himself endangered by otherworldly phenomena. Kangana Ranaut plays the titular role in this movie, while Raghava Lawrence plays Vettaiyan Raja.

    About Chandramukhi:
    Although it is a heroine-oriented film, Rajini acted in it. The film became a huge hit and saved Rajinikanth's career in 2005. Even though the songs and Vadivelu's comedy contributed to the film's popularity, Jyothika's performance deserves special recognition. Jyotika, who portrays the humble Ganga, suddenly transforms into the fantastic Chandramukhi. Jyothika's facial expressions and phrases as Chandramukhi in the film gave her a considerable reputation after a long period. 

    Coming back to Chandramukhi 2, the movie is out today. As a result, all tickets for the 9 a.m. show at Chennai's Rohini Theatre have been sold. Similarly, tickets are generally reserved at INOX, PVR, Satyam, and Kasi cinemas. It is worth noting that tickets for other concerts are also selling quickly. Similarly, tickets are selling out in other areas as well. 

    The film team is relieved to see this. Raghava Lawrence, a famous actor and choreographer in Tamil cinema, is an ardent follower of Sri Raghavendra Swamy. In Chennai, he erected a separate temple for Sri Raghavendra.

    About Chandramukhi 2
    In this scenario, he has travelled to Mantralaya and personally contacted Sri Raghavendra Swamy to ensure the success of his next film Chandramukhi 2. Similarly, he went to the Palani Murugan temple in Dindigul district. It is common knowledge that actor Raghava is a major fan of Superstar Rajinikanth and adheres to many of his ideas.

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 8:12 AM IST
