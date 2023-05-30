Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chamkila teaser OUT: Witness Diljit Dosanjh charming hearts of audiences as Amar Singh Chamkila

    After teasing netizens and audiences, the much-awaited teaser of Imtiaz Ali-directed upcoming film, Chamkila is out now. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila. Know details.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 30, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

    Since the time global OTT giant Netflix announced the inclusion of Amar Singh Chamkila in its impressive lineup of upcoming films, it has created lots of hype and buzz. 

    Helmed by the prominent bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, the movie stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. It tells the unsaid and true story of Amar Singh Chamkila, the legendary rockstar from Punjab who rose to fame in the 1980s with his outstanding and brilliant music.

    ALSO READ: Ashish Vidyarthi's ex-wife Rajoshi drops snarky post after actor's second wedding; know details

    Unfortunately, he got murdered at the young age of 27. Chamkila remains one of Punjab’s iconic performers, who gained humongous and global recognition as a best-selling musician.

    The makers dropped the teaser of the film today. It is garnering a lot of love already. The teaser begins with a heartwarming welcome for Amar Singh Chamkila at an event. The host introduces him as a brilliant star who holds influence and encompasses his fans into a magical spell with his mellifluous voice and singing. 

    The scene then goes to Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila on stage, graciously greeting the audience as an upbeat song plays in the background. With Oscar-winning musical maestro A.R. Rahman helming the film’s score, audiences can expect the beautiful magic of a Rahman-Imtiaz collaboration after the iconic bollywood movie, Rockstar (2011). As per reports, Diljit and Parineeti have also lent their voices to some of the songs in the film.

    Diljit Dosanjh had earlier shared that portraying the lead character has been an extremely demanding experience. Diljit had also said that he considers it an honour to have lent his voice to A.R. Rahman’s music, hoping that his vocal renditions have done justice to the maestro’s vision. Chamkila, the film, will be streaming on Netflix.

    The teaser of Chamkila is finally out now. You can watch it here.

    ALSO READ: PM Modi reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's new parliament video tweet; here's what he said

    Last Updated May 30, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
