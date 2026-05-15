Actor Celina Jaitly penned a heartfelt tribute to her friend Preity Zinta, calling her a 'light' and the 'queen who owns the kings'. Jaitly was seen cheering for Zinta's IPL team, the Punjab Kings, in Dharamsala alongside other friends.

At a time when Preity Zinta continues to keep up her high-spirited support for her team, the Punjab Kings (PBKS), actor Celina Jaitly shared a heartfelt note celebrating their enduring friendship. Celina, who was present in Dharamsala to cheer for PBKS alongside Zinta, posted an emotional tribute describing the actor as a constant source of strength in her life.

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'A Light in My Darkest Times'

"In my darkest times, one of the biggest lights in my life is my darling, sweetheart, the one and only queen, Preity Zinta," Celina wrote, adding that while the world admires Preity for her beauty and phenomenal acting talent, "her heart is every bit as stunning and as phenomenal as she is on the outside."

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In the loudest shoutout, she added, "Preity... the only queen who "owns" the kings. The Punjab kings... a woman who has made her mark not just in cinema, not just in sports, but in the hearts of millions. I felt so proud standing by her last night, cheering for her incredible spirit, her passion, and her love for her team, the Punjab Kings."

Celina also mentioned others who joined them for the match, including Zinta's husband Gene Goodenough and actor Pratibha Ranta. To wrap up the post, Celina attached pictures of the entire group, showing them in matching red ensembles, to cheer for PBKS.

Punjab Kings' IPL Update

Coming to the match, PBKS faced their fifth consecutive loss in the IPL when they faced a six-wicket defeat to the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday.

Notably, PBKS' five-match losing streak follows their strong form in the early phase of the IPL, where they registered six back-to-back wins.

Currently, PBKS are placed fourth on the IPL points table with 13 points in 12 matches, and need to win their remaining two matches to secure a playoff birth. (ANI)