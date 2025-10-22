Samantha Prabhu, the popular South Indian actress, reportedly weighs 50 kg and consumes 100 grams of protein daily to maintain her toned physique. Nutritionists caution that such a high-protein diet may not be suitable for everyone.

Recently, South Indian actress Samantha Prabhu has been in the news for her extremely rigorous diet. It is said that to maintain her lean body weight of 50 kilograms, she is consuming 100 grams of protein every day. Whereas fans are often inspired to set fitness goals by celebrity fitness routines, health experts caution that something suitable for one individual may not necessarily be appropriate for another.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nutritionist Reveals Celebrity Diet Alert:

Dr. Ananya Rao, a nutritionist based in Mumbai, states that Samantha's protein intake is much higher than that actually required for most women, especially those weighing around 50-55 kg. "Protein is vital for maintenance of muscles and the overall health of individuals, but 100 grams may not be necessary for an average woman with moderate physical activity. Too much protein is bad when there is very little energy coming from carbs and fat, which would end up tiring your kidneys in the long run," she says.

According to the experts, any diet should be tailored to the individual with special consideration for body weight, level of activity, metabolism, and health condition. If one simply follows celebrity diets without any thought, then they may eat foods that cause nutritional imbalance or even fatigue.

What Is the Average Requirement for Protein for Indian Women?

For most Indian women, the daily protein intake recommended is 45 to 60 g, the amount depending upon the level of activity. For women who are involved in regular workouts, a little extra protein may be required. Around 60 to 75 grams per day. Adequate protein intake helps in sustaining muscle mass, metabolic health, and recovery from any physical activity.

Achieving Protein Needs by Natural Means

Nutritionists noted that the following plant and animal sources combined can help to reach the daily target for protein intake:

Dairy - Milk, Yogurt, Paneer

Legumes - Lentils, Chickpeas, Black beans

Nuts & Seeds - Almonds, Pumpkin seeds, Chia seeds

Eggs & Poultry - Eggs, Chicken breast, Fish

Combining protein foods with whole grains and vegetables will provide a balanced diet with ample vitamins and minerals.

Takeaway for Fitness Buffs

Celebrity diets can be motivational but cannot suit all. Therefore, the experts advise consulting a credible nutrition expert or dietitian before making a drastic change in diet. Meeting protein requirements from various natural foods should reasonably equip almost every woman with good health, fitness, and wellbeing across the foreseeable horizon.