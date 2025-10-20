Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram account on Monday to share pictures from the event. The pictures showed the actress playing and chatting with the children.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated Diwali in a special way this year, with children from different NGOs. The actor spent the evening surrounded by laughter, lights, and joy as she joined the kids for the festive celebration.



Samantha took to her Instagram account on Monday to share pictures from the event. The pictures showed the actress playing and chatting with the children. In one photo, she was seen smiling with a child on her lap, while in another, she watched the kids perform for her. In the pictures, Samantha was also seen lighting candles and posing with the children, who later received gifts. She looked elegant in a yellow suit for the evening.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates Diwali with children



Along with the images, the actor added a caption that read, "Light of Joy 2025. What a beautiful evening it was--one filled with laughter, gratitude, and togetherness."



"This year's gratitude activity was extra special. Each child wrote down what they're thankful for, reminding us all of how much love and hope can exist in the smallest hearts. This was our special Diwali celebration in Pratyusha Support's 11th year. Having crossed 10 gorgeous years of purpose, we continue to grow stronger in our journey of spreading love, light, and hope," she added.



"We're already dreaming bigger for our next event, with more NGOs, more children, and hopefully, our donors joining us in person too! Until then, let's keep sharing the light. Happy Diwali, everyone," she concluded.

<br>Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha will be next seen in 'Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom,' a series directed by Raj & DK. The show also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jaideep Ahlawat, and is expected to premiere in 2026. (ANI)</p>