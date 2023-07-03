Carry On Jatta 3: Written complaint filed by Shiv Sena Hind against director for hurting 'Hindu' sentiments

Carry On Jatta 3, directed by meep Kang, has been doing quite well financially. Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, and Gurpreet Ghuggi's movie, on the other hand, has run into difficulty as a formal complaint has been made against the film's director and stars.

Carry On Jatta 3, directed by meep Kang, has been doing quite well financially. Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, and Gurpreet Ghuggi's movie, on the other hand, has run into difficulty as a formal complaint has been made against the film's director and stars. According to the lawsuit, the "movie has offended the religious sentiments of millions of Hindus." According to ANI, the complaint was lodged at the Jalandhar police station by Ishant Sharma, the president of the Shiv Sena Hind Youth committee, and Sunil Kumar, the chairman of the Punjab Shiv Sena (Taksali).Sunil Kumar, speaking to the news organisation, stated that a complaint had been made on behalf of the Shiv Sena Hind. Further explaining, the Chairman of Punjab Shiv Sena stated that a Brahmin practising Havan rituals is depicted in the film in a "humiliating manner" in one particular scene. He claimed that by pouring water on the Havan Kund, which is regarded as a crucial ceremony in Hinduism, Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, and Gurpreet Ghuggi allegedly violated the beliefs of millions of Hindus.

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise to Chris Hemsworth - Top 7 highest paid Hollywood actors

“These individuals attempt to increase their TRP by targeting on the Hindu religion. They would have destroyed or set the theatre on fire if this had happened to another caste. Hinduism is a very soft religion. That’s why we went to the government first,” Sunil said. In addition, he threatened to stage a protest outside the homes of director Smeep Kang and Gurpreet Ghuggi if no action is taken within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Carry On Jatta 3 opened to a respectable Rs. 4.30 crore. Strong box office receipts have consistently accompanied the movie's success. Sonam Bajwa expressed her happiness that the movie exceeded box office expectations in a statement to her followers. "Absolutely grateful. The actress thanked the Punjabi film audience and supporters throughout the world for helping to make Carry On Jatta a historical success. The movie broke box office records and disproved the notion that Punjabi cinema only has a small following. "This is not just our victory, but also yours," Sonam said.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Grand Finale: Akhil Marar wins the show!