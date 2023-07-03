Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Carry On Jatta 3: Written complaint filed by Shiv Sena Hind against director for hurting 'Hindu' sentiments

    Carry On Jatta 3, directed by meep Kang, has been doing quite well financially. Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, and Gurpreet Ghuggi's movie, on the other hand, has run into difficulty as a formal complaint has been made against the film's director and stars. 

    Carry On Jatta 3: Written complaint filed by Shiv Sena Hind against director, actors for hurting 'Hindu' sentiments ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 9:52 AM IST

    Carry On Jatta 3, directed by meep Kang, has been doing quite well financially. Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, and Gurpreet Ghuggi's movie, on the other hand, has run into difficulty as a formal complaint has been made against the film's director and stars. According to the lawsuit, the "movie has offended the religious sentiments of millions of Hindus." According to ANI, the complaint was lodged at the Jalandhar police station by Ishant Sharma, the president of the Shiv Sena Hind Youth committee, and Sunil Kumar, the chairman of the Punjab Shiv Sena (Taksali).Sunil Kumar, speaking to the news organisation, stated that a complaint had been made on behalf of the Shiv Sena Hind. Further explaining, the Chairman of Punjab Shiv Sena stated that a Brahmin practising Havan rituals is depicted in the film in a "humiliating manner" in one particular scene. He claimed that by pouring water on the Havan Kund, which is regarded as a crucial ceremony in Hinduism, Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, and Gurpreet Ghuggi allegedly violated the beliefs of millions of Hindus.

    ALSO READ: Tom Cruise to Chris Hemsworth - Top 7 highest paid Hollywood actors

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

    “These individuals attempt to increase their TRP by targeting on the Hindu religion. They would have destroyed or set the theatre on fire if this had happened to another caste. Hinduism is a very soft religion. That’s why we went to the government first,” Sunil said. In addition, he threatened to stage a protest outside the homes of director Smeep Kang and Gurpreet Ghuggi if no action is taken within 24 hours.

    Meanwhile, Carry On Jatta 3 opened to a respectable Rs. 4.30 crore. Strong box office receipts have consistently accompanied the movie's success. Sonam Bajwa expressed her happiness that the movie exceeded box office expectations in a statement to her followers. "Absolutely grateful. The actress thanked the Punjabi film audience and supporters throughout the world for helping to make Carry On Jatta a historical success. The movie broke box office records and disproved the notion that Punjabi cinema only has a small following. "This is not just our victory, but also yours," Sonam said.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Grand Finale: Akhil Marar wins the show!

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 9:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Dulquer Salmaan gets emotional, says 'I haven't slept in a while' making fans tense; later deletes post RBA

    Dulquer Salmaan gets emotional, says 'I haven't slept in a while' making fans tense; later deletes post

    Please Don't Be Ad", fans hope after watching Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh with Ram Charan, Trisha in a video RBA

    "Please Don't Be Ad", fans hope after watching Deepika Padukone, Ranveer with Ram Charan, Trisha in a video

    Who is Akhil Marar? Meet Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 winner RBA

    Who is Akhil Marar? Meet Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 winner

    International Plastic Bag Free Day: Date, history, significance and celebration ADC

    International Plastic Bag Free Day: Date, history, significance and celebration

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Grand Finale: Akhil Marar wins the show! anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 Grand Finale: Akhil Marar wins the show!

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 12 CHEAPER than Apple AirPods Pro on Flipkart know how to grab deal last moment gcw

    Apple iPhone 12 CHEAPER than Apple AirPods Pro on Flipkart!

    Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam wrap-up party: Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Sharma and more attend RBA

    'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' wrap-up party: Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Sharma and more attend

    Monsoon to intensify in Kerala; IMD issues orange alert today anr

    Monsoon to intensify in Kerala; IMD issues orange alert in three districts today

    Drone spotted over PM Modi residence Delhi Police initiates probe gcw

    BREAKING: Drone spotted over PM Modi's residence, Delhi Police initiates probe

    THESE states to receive rainfall Monsoon covers entire country 6 days early IMD gcw

    THESE states to receive rainfall as Monsoon covers entire country 6 days early

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon