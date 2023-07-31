Deepika Padukone sets internet ablaze with monochrome bikini photo, flaunting toned abs, View picture

Deepika Padukone recently set the internet ablaze with a stunning photo of herself flaunting her well-toned physique. In the monochrome print bikini picture shared on her Instagram handle, Deepika showcased her washboard abs, leaving fans in awe. The picture quickly went viral on social media, garnering a lot of attention from her massive fan following.

The caption accompanying the photo hinted at a nostalgic feeling, saying, "Once upon a time…Not so long ago…". Fans flooded the comment section with admiration and praise for her beauty and fitness. Some even asked for her workout routine to achieve such a toned figure. The photo received fire emojis and compliments from celebrities like Manish Malhotra as well.

Her husband, Ranveer Singh who is currently basking in the glory of his movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' also commented on the post. He wrote, ''A warning would've been nice' and we could not agree more to it.

Ranveer Singh, recently shared a playful moment on Instagram where he recorded her mimicking dance moves inside the car while they were going to watch the film "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani." The adorable couple shared laughter as they playfully interacted with each other.

As for her upcoming projects, Deepika Padukone will be seen in the film "Fighter" alongside Hrithik Roshan, marking their first collaboration. Additionally, she has other exciting projects lined up, such as "Project K" with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, as well as a cameo in the film "Jawan."

