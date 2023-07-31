Deepika Padukone sets internet ablaze with monochrome bikini photo, flaunting toned abs, View picture

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone breaks the internet with a sizzling monochrome bikini photo, showcasing her toned abs and leaving fans awestruck. Husband Ranveer Kapoor leaves swoon-worthy comment--by Amrita Ghosh

    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 6:52 PM IST

    Deepika Padukone recently set the internet ablaze with a stunning photo of herself flaunting her well-toned physique. In the monochrome print bikini picture shared on her Instagram handle, Deepika showcased her washboard abs, leaving fans in awe. The picture quickly went viral on social media, garnering a lot of attention from her massive fan following.

    The caption accompanying the photo hinted at a nostalgic feeling, saying, "Once upon a time…Not so long ago…". Fans flooded the comment section with admiration and praise for her beauty and fitness. Some even asked for her workout routine to achieve such a toned figure. The photo received fire emojis and compliments from celebrities like Manish Malhotra as well.

    Her husband, Ranveer Singh who is currently basking in the glory of his movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' also commented on the post. He wrote, ''A warning would've been nice' and we could not agree more to it.

    Ranveer Singh, recently shared a playful moment on Instagram where he recorded her mimicking dance moves inside the car while they were going to watch the film "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani." The adorable couple shared laughter as they playfully interacted with each other.

    ALSO READ: RARKPK: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Karan Johar with NEW post; Says 'These privileges make you look bad'

    As for her upcoming projects, Deepika Padukone will be seen in the film "Fighter" alongside Hrithik Roshan, marking their first collaboration. Additionally, she has other exciting projects lined up, such as "Project K" with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, as well as a cameo in the film "Jawan."

    ALSO READ: Rahul Mahajan Breaks Silence on Marriage Woes with Natalya Ilina

    RARKPK: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Karan Johar with NEW post; Says 'These privileges make you look bad'

    Nora Fatehi Vs Jacqueline: 'Thank God' actress claims Fernandez and others destroyed her reputation

    Roadies 19: Rhea Chakraborty schools Prince Narula to behave himself

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav disrespects Bebika Dhurve, gets bashed by Salman Khan

    Rahul Mahajan Breaks Silence on Marriage Woes with Natalya Ilina

    WATCH: Clashes erupt in Rajasthan's Bhilwara after schoolboys fill girl's bottle with urine

    A mysterious light has been blinking in space every 21 minutes for 35 years; astronomers clueless

    Holistic Living: 6 life-changing tips you cannot miss out!

    Taj Mahal to Victoria Memorial: 5 white marble monuments in India

    Of dedication, international glory & Olympic dream: Journey of table tennis prodigies Avni Dua, Krishiv Garg

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

