Video: Kiara Advani celebrates birthday with husband Sidharth Malhotra by taking a dip in a lake

Kiara Advani shared a video from her birthday trip with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. She was seen taking a dive into a lake in Sidharth and enjoying her time. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Actress Kiara Advani celebrated her 31st birthday on July 31. Her friend shared an Instagram Story capturing the special moments. In the pictures, Kiara is seen standing in front of a large birthday cake adorned with candles and colorful balloons carrying messages of love. The "Kabir Singh" star looked radiant in a no-makeup look, wearing a black and white pyjama set, with her hair left untied. With her eyes closed, she made a wish before blowing out the candles on her cake, surrounded by her friends. Fans and well-wishers flooded social media with heartfelt birthday greetings for the talented actress on her special day. The actress herself posted a video of her husband, Sidharth Malhotra and herself on a vacation.

Kiara and Sidharth spotted earlier at Mumbai Airport

ALSO READ: RARKPK: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Karan Johar with NEW post; Says 'These privileges make you look bad'

Kiara Advani was seen at the Mumbai airport on Thursday, departing for her birthday trip with husband Sidharth Malhotra. The couple held hands as they made their way to the departure gate. Kiara wore a beige co-ord set with a white top, while Sidharth donned a T-shirt, track pants, and a lightweight jacket. Sharing a selfie with Sidharth Malhotra before the take-off, Kiara wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Time to (airplane emoji).”

Today she posted a video of Sidharth and herself taking a dive in a lake in swimsuits. They seemed to be thrilled and enjoying themselves. Kiara wrote in caption, "Happy Birthdayyyy to meeeee🐬🥳😝 #blessed #Grateful for every day and all the love 🙏🏼" The video also had One Direction's song 'Night Changes' playing in background.

Watch video:

Kiara Advani on the work front

Kiara Advani recently starred in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan, a love story narrated from the man's perspective. The film, directed by Sameer Vidhwans, achieved both commercial and critical success, crossing ₹100 crore globally since its release on June 29.

Her upcoming projects include 'Game Changer', directed by Shankar, alongside Ram Charan. Additionally, there are rumors of Kiara signing on for the second installment of the action film 'War', alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. With her talent and popularity, Kiara continues to be a prominent presence in the Bollywood film industry.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone sets internet ablaze with monochrome bikini photo, flaunting toned abs, View picture