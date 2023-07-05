Naruto to One Piece-7 anime series to watch on Netflix

Entertainment
Here are seven popular anime series available on Netflix that are worth watching
A beloved coming-of-age story about Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja with dreams of becoming the strongest ninja in his village, as he navigates various challenges and battles.
A psychological thriller revolving around a high school student who discovers a mysterious notebook with the power to kill anyone whose name is written in it.
Set in a world where humanity is constantly threatened by giant humanoid creatures called Titans, this series follows a group of soldiers fighting to protect humanity.
Set in a world where people have superpowers known as "Quirks," this series follows Izuku Midoriya, a young boy without powers who aspires to become a hero.
A stunning series about a young boy named Tanjiro Kamado who becomes a demon slayer after his family is attacked, setting off on a quest for revenge and to save his sister.
This long-running series follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they search for the ultimate treasure known as the One Piece.
A fantasy epic following the journey of two brothers who use alchemy in their quest to find the Philosopher's Stone and restore their bodies after a failed experiment.