Cannes Film Festival 2023: From Aditi Rao Hydari to Manushi Chhillar, these celebs to walk red carpet

The 76th Cannes International Festival will occur from May 16 to May 27. Aditi Rao Hydari and Manushi Chhillar are confirmed to attend the starry event.

The never-ending buzz and anticipation around Cannes Film Festival 2023 have started, wherein many Indian celebs attend this event yearly. Last year, India was the 'Country of Honour' at Cannes, wherein Deepika was a jury member at Cannes. Apart from Deepika, Aditi Rao Hydari, Urvashi Rautela, Helly Shah, Hina Khan, and R Madhavan also attended the festival.

Ahead of the Cannes film festival on May 16, we look at the Indian celebrities confirmed to attend the festival in 2023.

Aditi Rao Hydari:

Aditi Rao Hydari stole the attention with her big debut at Cannes in 2022 and oozed glam in her stunning outfit. She will attend Cannes for the second time and represent L'oreal Paris this year.

Manushi Chhillar:

Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar will reportedly debut at Cannes this year, but the 'Samrat Prithivraj' actress has not confirmed this news so far. She debuted in the Bollywood film industry alongside Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj and will be seen in Tehraan alongside John Abraham.

Anushka Sharma:

Anushka Sharma will make her Cannes film festival debut this year and will be part of an event to honour women in Cinema. The French ambassador, who met Anushka and Virat earlier, disclosed and approved her attendance at Cannes.

Anurag Kashyap:

Anurag Kashyap's film 'Kennedy' was selected for the film festival and was chosen for the midnight screening. Kennedy stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt in leading roles. It can be possible that Anurag might attend the festival, but it has yet to be officially confirmed.

Aishwarya Rai:

Aishwarya Rai is a Cannes International film festival regular and a global L'oreal Paris spokesperson who will grace the red carpet event this year. She was the first Indian female celebrity to join the Cannes jury.

Dolly Singh:

Social media influencer and content creator Dolly Singh will debut on the Cannes International film festival red carpet this year. She will attend official movie screenings at the iconic Grand Lumiere Theatre.

Vijay Varma:

The 'Dahaad' actor has been invited to the festival by the Indian ministry to represent the country at the French Riviera. Vijay rocked a sporty streetwear look as he took off last night. He paired his black jacket with black tinted sunglasses and a white T-shirt and pants.

