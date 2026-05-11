Alia Bhatt shared a stylish glimpse from her journey to the Cannes Film Festival 2026. In a playful Instagram story, she captioned a post 'stain alive,' referencing her role as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris for the second consecutive year.

As anticipation builds around the Cannes Film Festival 2026, actor Alia Bhatt offered fans a stylish glimpse into her journey to the French Riviera through a playful Instagram story shared while travelling. In the post, Bhatt was seen seated inside an aeroplane, embracing a relaxed yet polished travel aesthetic. She wore a pink baseball cap embroidered with the phrase "tinted and unbothered" and held a lip product from L'Oreal Paris, which she tagged in the story, highlighting her association with the global beauty brand. Adding a touch of humour to the update, the actor captioned the story "stain alive," a playful reference to the 'Stayin' Alive classic by the Bee Gees, which also featured as the background music for the clip.

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The Instagram update arrives shortly after Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai airport late on Sunday, departing for France to attend the festival. She was photographed in a chic airport ensemble featuring a black long coat layered over a white tank top, paired with jeans and boots as she prepared for her international departure.

Alia Bhatt Returns as L'Oreal Ambassador

The actor is returning to Cannes for the second consecutive year as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris after making her debut at the prestigious event last year. The festival is scheduled to run from May 12 to May 23 and is expected to see several international celebrities and film personalities walk the red carpet.

Upcoming Spy Thriller 'Alpha'

On the professional front, Bhatt will next star in the upcoming spy thriller 'Alpha' alongside Sharvari Wagh, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film is directed by Shiv Rawail, known for directing the series 'The Railway Men'. (ANI)