Veteran actor and filmmaker Robert De Niro received a standing ovation at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 13, as he was awarded the honorary Palme d’Or for his outstanding lifetime contribution to cinema. The award was presented by actor Leonardo DiCaprio, a longtime friend and collaborator of De Niro.

The opening ceremony of Cannes 2025 became a landmark moment in film history, celebrating the 81-year-old icon for his extensive and influential body of work. Known for unforgettable performances in films such as Taxi Driver, The Deer Hunter, and Awakenings, De Niro took the stage to thunderous applause. During his speech, he emphasized the vital role of artistic freedom and the power of democracy, expressing that art seeks truth and embraces diversity—qualities that he believes make it threatening to authoritarian regimes.

De Niro also used the occasion to voice his concerns about the political climate in the United States. He issued strong criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump, condemning recent decisions related to cuts in arts funding and the imposition of a 100% tax on foreign films. He described the president as a philistine and urged people to take action by organizing, protesting, and voting. He concluded his address by invoking the French national motto, expressing solidarity with the values of liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Accompanying De Niro at the festival was his partner, Tiffany Chen. The couple appeared together on the red carpet and at the screening of Partir Un Jour (Leave One Day), dressed in matching black ensembles. Their appearance drew significant attention, especially as it marked a return to Cannes following their 2023 visit shortly after the birth of their daughter.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred alongside De Niro in Killers of the Flower Moon, offered heartfelt praise as he presented the award, commending the legendary actor’s enduring influence and dedication to the craft. The ceremony also saw the attendance of several film luminaries, including jury president Juliette Binoche, Halle Berry, and Jeremy Armstrong.

Cannes 2025, which runs from May 12 to May 24, opened with an unexpected appearance by filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, adding to the excitement of an already momentous evening.