At Cannes' opening night, Robert De Niro slammed Donald Trump’s film tariff and arts cuts, urging protest, as politics took center stage despite the festival’s usual focus on cinema

At the opening of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, legendary actor Robert De Niro delivered a powerful critique of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Speaking as he accepted a lifetime achievement award, De Niro used the moment not only to reflect on his career but also to voice concern over recent political developments in the United States.

The 81-year-old actor stood alongside other cinema greats, including Halle Berry, Juliette Binoche, and Quentin Tarantino, as he received the honor from Leonardo DiCaprio, his long-time collaborator. De Niro expressed dismay at Trump’s decision to significantly reduce government investment in cultural sectors such as the arts, education, and the humanities. He also condemned the newly proposed 100% tariff on international films, emphasizing that while creativity is priceless, it was now being targeted financially.

He called on individuals who value freedom to speak out and mobilize against what he described as an assault on creative expression and liberty.

Although Cannes traditionally aims to avoid political discourse and spotlight cinema itself, current global tensions have made such separation difficult. This year's lineup features films from conflict-affected regions such as Gaza, Ukraine, and Iran, further drawing political attention. Trump's recent tariff proposal only intensified that focus in the days leading up to the festival.

Juliette Binoche, presiding as the head of the jury, paid tribute during her speech to Palestinian photojournalist Fatma Hassona, who was recently killed in an airstrike in Gaza. A documentary chronicling Hassona’s life and work is among the films being showcased this year.

Quentin Tarantino, whose career found its roots at Cannes, officially inaugurated the festival. After giving his remarks, he exited with a symbolic mic drop before audiences viewed the opening film—a French comedy titled Leave One Day.

On the red carpet, attendees included U.S. actor Eva Longoria, Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda, and filmmaker Sean Baker, whose film Anora earned last year’s Palme d'Or.

Fashion also made headlines as German model Heidi Klum appeared in a dramatic floral-inspired gown with a flowing train. The updated red carpet guidelines—which now restrict excessive trains and revealing attire—nearly resulted in her being turned away.

Halle Berry, also part of the festival jury, opted for a classic black-and-white ensemble. She later revealed that she had to revise her wardrobe choice at the last moment due to the newly enforced dress code.