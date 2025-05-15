The Bharat Pavilion was inaugurated at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, showcasing India's cinematic prowess and fostering global collaboration in film

The Bharat Pavilion was officially inaugurated at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, marking yet another significant step in India's growing global cinematic footprint.

The inauguration was graced by dignitaries, including Shri Shekhar Kapur, acclaimed filmmaker and Festival Director of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and National Film Development Corporation (NFDC); veteran actor Anupam Kher; and Anne-Louise Mesadieu, Paris Region elected official, Ambassador, and Special Delegate for Diplomatic Relations, as stated in the press note by the team of organisers.

Their presence in the ceremony highlighted the deepening ties between Indian cinema and global audiences.

In her address, Anne-Louise Mesadieu welcomed the Bharat Pavilion to Cannes and expressed admiration for India's rich cinematic history and its ability to tell stories that transcend borders.

As per the press note, she emphasised the importance of such cultural bridges in fostering global understanding and diplomacy. She said that the French government is available to ease and facilitate co-productions with India.

In his inaugural address, Shekhar Kapur highlighted the transformational power of cinema and India's evolving role as a creative powerhouse on the world stage.

The ceremony featured the much-anticipated launch of the IFFI 2025 poster and trailer.

"IFFI's new poster is a reflection of 'convergence of creativity and technology', India is ready to embrace technology and play a dominant role in the Global content creation space", said Gautam Bhanot, GM, Film Promotion (Festivals, Market and International Participation), NFDC India, while explaining the philosophy behind the new IFFI poster as stated in a press note.

One of the key highlights was the launch of the India Film Guide, a comprehensive resource that showcases India's vast filmmaking talent, incentives for international co-productions, and filming locations. The attending dignitaries launched the guide, symbolising India's openness to global collaboration.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher delivered a special address, sharing heartfelt reflections on the journey of Indian cinema and his personal experiences representing India internationally.

"I am eight years younger than my country, and we grew together. We have really, really done very well. This is my first time in Cannes, I am so happy to be here in the Mahakumbh of cinema." Kher said as quoted in a press note.

Adding a soulful touch to the occasion, renowned Indian singer Astha Gill, known for her hit songs like DJ Wale Babu, Kamariya from Stree, and Naagin, moved the audience by singing Saare Jahaan Se Achha.

Also present on the dais was Shri Rupjyoti Brahma Karjee, Consulate General of India, Marseille, whose support has been instrumental in fostering Indo-French cultural cooperation along with Sreerag Mukundan, OSD, Films, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India and Ravi Kottarakara, President, South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce.

The Bharat Pavilion, organised by NFDC and FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Govt. of India, at Cannes continues to serve as a vibrant platform for promoting Indian cinema on a global scale, connecting filmmakers, distributors, and audiences from around the world under one cultural umbrella.