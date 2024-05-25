Cannes 2024: Preity Zinta looks stunning in Seema Gujral's pink-coloured saree

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta shone on the red carpet at the current Cannes Film Festival. She is there to hand out the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award to DOP Santosh Sivan.

As the 77th Cannes Film Festival comes to a close, Bollywood star Preity Zinta made a big impression on the coveted red carpet. She appeared for the screening of the film 'La Plus Precieuse des Marchandises' (The Most Precious of Cargoes) looking stunning in a pink saree.

Preity looked gorgeous in a saree created and embroidered by Seema Gujral. Preity described her appearance as "simple yet with a little bit of sparkle," and stated her pleasure to be attending the Cannes Film Festival after a lengthy absence. Previously, Preity revealed another outfit while attending a gala event in the South of France. She posed for a photoshoot beside the river and then published the images on social media. Sharing photos, Preity wrote, "Oh Cannes, so happy to be back," and added a heart emoji. The 'Koi Mil Gaya' star looked gorgeous in a white pearl gown.

Preity Zinta is in Cannes to give the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography Award to DOP Santosh Sivan. She earlier worked with the cinematographer on Mani Ratnam's film 'Dil Se,' costarring Shah Rukh Khan. She will appear with Sivan in Rajkumar Santoshi's forthcoming historical drama 'Lahore 1947.'

Preity spoke with DD India on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival, explaining why she took a six-year hiatus from films. She stated that "women have a biological clock" and that she wanted to have children. "I did not want to make a film. I was preoccupied with work, but I desired to devote more time to my personal life. People forget that for women performers, your art is vital; you want to build a body of work, but you have a biological clock," she explained.

Preity flew for Cannes on Wednesday, and a video from the airport shows her hugging her husband, Gene Goodenough, before leaving. Preity Zinta debuted in Cannes in 2006 and later returned as a brand ambassador for a watch company.

