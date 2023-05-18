Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in white saree-style outfit; fans calls her Sharmila Tagore

At Cannes in 2023, Sara Ali Khan served up a look 3 that was very stunning. Fans are raving over her Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla design, a saree with a contemporary twist. Her admirers compare her to Sharmila Tagore, her grandmother.

At the Cannes Film Festival, Sara Ali Khan has been all over the news. Many famous people from all over the world are at the 76th International Film Festival, which is now taking place on the French Riviera. There are a lot of Indian actresses that are starting to get noticed. One of them is Sara Ali Khan.

She's served out three stunning ensembles in the previous two days. Sara, who previously wore a lehenga on the red carpet and a black gown, switched things up for her third appearance by donning a sleek and sophisticated saree.

Sara Ali Khan's 2023 Cannes looks

Sara Ali Khan has shown her third look in a series of gorgeous photos lately. It was once again conceived of by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Kumar. The actress has updated the traditional saree. It's a saree with a halter top and ivory in colour. She accessorised her ensemble with a plethora of pearl necklaces.

Also Read: Cannes 2023: Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar turns Cinderella in Fovari's couture gown (Photos)

The wonder of monochromia has been realised. The lengthy train is also featured in this dress. She wore a head scarf with her lehenga ensemble. With her third outfit for Cannes 2023, she has absolutely slayed. Everyone here gives this one a resounding ovation.

One of the comments on her post read, "Absolutely gorgeous @saraalikhan95 … sari ki sari … I think by far you are the best-dressed celebrity ever to walk Cannes ." One fan even wrote the lyrics of the song, "Sara Zamana Sara Ka Deewana." One shared how gorgeous Sara's latest look was. And of course, they noticed her likeness to her grandmother. One fan stated, "that sharmila tagore hair." Another shared, "Replica of your grandma #sharmilatagore ji with her 60’s-70’s look in your first picture is breathtaking." Yet another added, "Sara and white what a combination."

Also Read: Who is Lavanya Tripathi? Meet Varun Tej's would-be wife; know their wedding details

This one definitely is one of the finest looks of Sara Ali Khan so far from Cannes 2023.

Earlier, during the after-party, Sara Ali Khan donned a Moschino dress with a heart motif. She was really stunning in her tight corset outfit. Abu Jani Khosla Kumar's lehenga was responsible for Sara Ali Khan's debut dress. It was a lehenga with two layers of tulle and rich embroidery.